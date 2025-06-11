JOHN W. WEISER SHARES A POWERFUL STORY OF FAITH, FAMILY, AND SURVIVAL IN HIS MOVING MEMOIR

"A Thousand Kisses: A Family's Escape From the Nazis to a New Life"

In " A Thousand Kisses: A Family's Escape From the Nazis to a New Life ," author John W. Weiser offers a poignant and riveting account of his family's flight from Nazi-controlled Vienna and their eventual resettlement in the United States. This deeply personal memoir is also a sweeping, multi-generational story of survival, love, and resilience—one that resonates powerfully in today's world of displacement and migration.In this book, Weiser retraces the path of his parents, Dr. Arthur Gaza Weiser, a successful Jewish urologist, and his wife, as they navigate the chaos of the 1930s Anschluss and the rising tide of antisemitism that engulfed Austria.What elevates "A Thousand Kisses: A Family's Escape From the Nazis to a New Life" is Weiser's narrative clarity and emotional insight. With almost detective-like precision, he excavates memories, family letters, and the cultural fabric of each place they fled—uncovering not just a story of escape, but one of rebuilding identity, home, and hope. The memoir stands as both a tribute to his parents' enduring love and a broader reflection on the plight of displaced families worldwide.David Allen of Hollywood Book Reviews calls the memoir a "rare combination of memoir, world history and family folklore that draws you into its charming but terrifying world and leaves you breathless, edified, teary-eyed." He adds, "Author John Weiser has gifted us not only with a stirring story of his family's escape from tyranny, but with a historical chronicle that informs, enlightens and saddens as it unfolds." Read the full review here: https://www.hollywoodbookreviews.com/a-thousand-kisses/ A Harvard Law School graduate and former general counsel of Bechtel Group, Inc., Weiser handles his family's story with remarkable depth and compassion. Weiser's post-retirement leadership with the Graduate Theological Union and United Religions Initiative underscores his commitment to understanding and reconciliation across cultures and faiths.Now available on Amazon and other leading online bookstores, "A Thousand Kisses: A Family's Escape From the Nazis to a New Life" is a powerful addition to Holocaust and Diaspora literature—serving as both a vital historical record and a moving tribute to the enduring strength of human connection.

