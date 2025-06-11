XRP News: As $XRP Hits $2.31, Ripple Investors Flock Into XpFinance Presale On XRPL

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin soars past $109,000 and Ethereum pushes toward $2,800, XRP continues its own breakout run, now trading above $2.31.

The XRP ecosystem has been buzzing with activity this week, as Ripple unveiled a $200,000 grant for Japanese startups building on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), signaling a new wave of real-world adoption and global expansion.

In the midst of this bullish momentum, XRP investors are zeroing in on one of the most promising DeFi projects building on XRPL: XpFinance .

Within just days of launching its highly anticipated presale, XpFinance has already filled almost 40 percent of its 100,000 XRP softcap and investors are rushing to secure their stake before the sale closes in under a week.

XpFinance is building the XRP Ledger’s first decentralized, noncustodial lending and borrowing protocol.

By giving users complete control of their assets and allowing for fully on-chain, over collateralized loans, XpFinance eliminates the risks associated with centralized finance platforms.

Whether you are looking to lend XRP or borrow against your holdings, the platform offers seamless, secure, and low-cost transactions powered by XRPL’s lightning-fast infrastructure.

Presale participants enjoy early access to the platform’s native utility token, XPF , at a fixed rate of 1 XRP for 200 XPF.

Upon completion of the presale, XPF will list on leading decentralized exchanges, XPMarket and Sologenic, at a listing price of 1 XRP for 140 XPF.

This gives early investors a built-in 30 percent upside at launch, one of the most attractive offerings currently available on XRPL.

XPF token holders will unlock powerful benefits, including reduced borrowing rates, passive staking income in XRP, and full governance rights to vote on future protocol decisions.

With over 300 early participants already secured and the presale allocation filling fast, now is the ideal time to join XRP’s next major DeFi protocol before it hits public markets.

To participate in the XpFinance presale, visit https://xp.finance/presale .

Act now to secure your position in what analysts are calling one of the most promising XRP DeFi launches of 2025.

Join the community: https://t.me/xpfinancexrp

Follow on X: https://x.com/xpfinancexrp

Official Website: https://xp.finance

Contact: team@xp.finance

Contact:

Alex Carter

team@xp.finance

