Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Awards More Than $387,000 in Q1

Funding Dedicated to Building and Protecting Motorized Access Across the U.S., With Focus on Oregon and Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, awarded more than $387,000 in grants through its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) in the first quarter of 2025, supporting efforts to protect and improve off-highway vehicle (OHV) opportunities across the country, with a particular focus on large-scale projects in Oregon and Georgia.

"Yamaha continues to support a range of projects that address challenges to outdoor recreation, and we’re eager to partner with those who share our passion for building and protecting access to the spaces we all enjoy," said Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports marketing director. "It’s gratifying to see these collaborative efforts evolve into large-scale projects that help make outdoor recreation accessible to everyone."

This quarter’s Yamaha OAI grants supported 12 projects, including major investments in OHV riding areas and trail systems in Oregon:

The Great Outdoors Fund (supported by Florence Motorsports) was awarded funding for Phase Two of an OHV educational signage project across the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, promoting messages of safety, stewardship, regulations, and recreation opportunities.

(supported by Florence Motorsports) was awarded funding for Phase Two of an OHV educational signage project across the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, promoting messages of safety, stewardship, regulations, and recreation opportunities. The Rogue Valley SxS Club (supported by Waterworld Boat and Powersport) will use its grant to support trail clearing and maintenance on the 270-mile Prospect OHV trail system, with a focus on removing downed trees to keep riders on designated trails.

(supported by Waterworld Boat and Powersport) will use its grant to support trail clearing and maintenance on the 270-mile Prospect OHV trail system, with a focus on removing downed trees to keep riders on designated trails. OHV Construction and Conservation (supported by Power Motorsports) will develop a loop trail around the outer edge of the Tillamook State Forest OHV area. The "Tour of the Tillamook Powered by Yamaha" project encompasses 49 trails, comprising 17 double-track, 13 4x4, and 19 single-track routes, and includes trail development, restoration, maintenance, tree removal, and trail signage.



In Georgia, the Georgia Recreational Trail Riders Association (supported by Cycle Specialty) will use its grant to maintain more than six motorized trails and riding areas throughout the state. Work will include bridge repair, culvert installation, and signage.

Yamaha OAI grant funds also will protect California’s historic Perris Raceway (supported by Langston Motorsports) and continue supporting the All Kids Bike program, which teaches kindergarteners nationwide to ride bicycles as part of their physical education curriculum.

Additionally, Yamaha OAI provided grants to the following organizations in Q1 2025:

Burbank Police Department

Everything Outdoor Fest - D2 Powersports (Spartanburg, SC)

Ft. Riley Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation - Brooks Yamaha Inc. (Manhattan, KS)

Stewards of the Sierra National Forest Inc - Clawson Motorsports (Fresno, CA)

Truckee Dirt Riders - Michael's Reno Powersports (Reno, NV)



The Yamaha OAI continues to accept grant applications on a quarterly basis, providing timely resources to address urgent access issues and land rehabilitation efforts. While project types vary, Yamaha OAI prioritizes initiatives that promote safe and responsible OHV use, perform essential trail and land maintenance, and protect, restore, and expand sustainable access to public lands.

The application deadline for the second quarter of 2025 is June 30. Yamaha invites public land managers, riding clubs, and stewardship organizations to apply. Submission guidelines and applications are available at YamahaOAI.com.

Follow Yamaha Outdoors on social media @YamahaOutdoors and tag your adventures with #Yamaha, #YamahaOAI, #REALizeYourAdventure, #ProvenOffRoad, and #AssembledInUSA.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $6 million contributed to over 470 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, helped children learn to ride bicycles, and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding and cycling clubs and associations, national, state and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

For updated guidelines, the application form, and the latest Outdoor Access Initiative news, please visit YamahaOAI.com. If you have specific inquiries about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, you can reach the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com, or send correspondence to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing USA (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiary Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (Yamaha Financial Services), an affiliate of YMUS, offers financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Financial Services provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.

