Global Electronic Health Record Market is Projected to Reach ~USD 54 Billion by 2032 | DelveInsight

The electronic health records market is experiencing robust growth, primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases that require ongoing monitoring, data management, and coordinated long-term care. This rising demand has led to a greater need for integrated healthcare systems capable of seamlessly sharing patient information across departments and care settings. In response, governments worldwide are introducing supportive policies, funding programs, and regulatory frameworks to boost EHR adoption and improve healthcare efficiency. At the same time, major industry players are ramping up innovation, launching advanced, user-friendly, and interoperable EHR solutions that leverage artificial intelligence and data analytics.

DelveInsight’s Electronic Health Record Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading electronic health record companies’ market shares, challenges, electronic health record market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market electronic health record companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Electronic Health Record Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global electronic health record market during the forecast period.

In the product & services segment of the electronic health record market, the software category captured a significant revenue share in 2024.

Notable electronic health record companies such as Epic Systems Corporation, Oracle, Veradigm LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc., athenahealth, NXGN Management, LLC, eClinicalWorks, Greenway Health, LLC, Practice Fusion, Inc., Particle Health, Practice Fusion, Inc., American Well, Medisafe, GetWellNetwork, Inc., Personify Health, Luma Health Inc., CipherHealth Inc., Relatient, CureMD Healthcare, Oneview Healthcare, and several others are currently operating in the electronic health record market.

and several others are currently operating in the electronic health record market. In April 2025, Wolters Kluwer Health announced an expanded integration with the EHR company Epic, enabling UpToDate Enterprise customers and their patients to access patient education content directly within the Epic EHR and MyChart patient portal.

announced an expanded integration with the EHR company Epic, enabling UpToDate Enterprise customers and their patients to access patient education content directly within the Epic EHR and MyChart patient portal. In November 2024, Suki , a leader in AI technology for healthcare, announced partnerships with EHR providers MEDENT and Azalea Health. Both companies integrated Suki’s AI engine, the Suki Platform, into their systems to enhance user experience and improve patient care.

, a leader in AI technology for healthcare, announced partnerships with EHR providers MEDENT and Azalea Health. Both companies integrated Suki’s AI engine, the Suki Platform, into their systems to enhance user experience and improve patient care. In May 2024, Athenahealth announced the launch of athenaOne for Women’s Health and athenaOne for Urgent Care.

Electronic Health Record Overview

An electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of a patient’s paper chart and is designed to be accessed by authorized users across different healthcare settings. It contains comprehensive health information such as medical history, diagnoses, medications, immunization dates, allergies, lab results, and physician notes. Unlike traditional paper records, EHRs allow real-time, secure access to patient data, thereby improving coordination among healthcare providers, reducing errors, and facilitating more accurate diagnoses and treatment.

EHR systems also support better patient engagement and healthcare analytics. Patients can access their own health records through secure portals, empowering them to participate in their care. Meanwhile, healthcare providers can use EHR data for population health management, tracking outcomes, and improving efficiency. Despite these benefits, EHR implementation can face challenges such as high costs, interoperability issues between systems, and data privacy concerns. Nonetheless, EHRs are central to modern healthcare infrastructure and play a crucial role in advancing quality, safety, and patient-centered care.

Electronic Health Record Market Insights

North America led the electronic health record market in 2024, holding the largest market share. This leadership is primarily due to the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, largely stemming from an aging population. The region is also witnessing increased adoption of telehealth services and a growing emphasis on patient-centric care, both of which are driving market expansion. Moreover, advancements in technology and robust governmental support for digital health initiatives are significantly contributing to the growth of the EHR market in North America.

EHRs are essential in chronic disease management, enabling consistent, coordinated, and data-informed care. They help healthcare providers monitor patient conditions over time, track medication adherence, and detect health trends through real-time access to medical records, lab results, and treatment plans. Additionally, EHR systems support preventive care by issuing alerts for screenings, follow-up visits, and routine health checks, which helps reduce complications, hospital admissions, and emergency room visits, especially for patients with chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease.

Leading companies in the region are also focusing on innovation to enhance their EHR offerings and strengthen their market presence. For instance, in May 2024, Athenahealth introduced athenaOne for Women’s Health and athenaOne for Urgent Care, cloud-based, integrated solutions that combine EHR capabilities with practice management, revenue cycle tools, and patient engagement features. These tailored platforms aim to meet the unique needs of various medical specialties.

Electronic Health Records Market Dynamics

The electronic health record market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by the convergence of technological advancements, healthcare digitization mandates, and growing demand for data interoperability. Governments around the world, especially in developed economies, are investing in digital healthcare infrastructure, with policies aimed at improving healthcare efficiency and patient outcomes. For instance, initiatives like the U.S. HITECH Act and the European Union’s digital health strategies have accelerated EHR adoption among providers. As a result, hospitals, clinics, and physician practices are increasingly moving toward integrated EHR systems that can facilitate seamless access to patient data across various touchpoints.

A key dynamic shaping the EHR market is the growing need for interoperability and patient data portability. Historically, many EHR systems operated in silos, leading to fragmented patient records and care delays. Today, both regulators and healthcare providers are pushing for open APIs, FHIR standards, and cross-platform compatibility. This trend is fostering innovation among EHR vendors who now need to balance robust functionality with open architecture. Companies like Epic, Cerner (now part of Oracle), and athenahealth are continuously evolving their platforms to remain competitive in a market where connectivity and integration have become key differentiators.

Cloud adoption is another significant driver, as cloud-based EHR systems offer scalability, lower upfront infrastructure costs, and easier access for remote care. The rise of telemedicine and virtual care, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has underscored the need for accessible, real-time patient information. This has led smaller practices and large healthcare systems alike to transition from on-premise to SaaS-based EHR models. However, this shift also raises concerns around data security and compliance, particularly with HIPAA in the U.S. and GDPR in the EU, compelling vendors to invest in advanced cybersecurity features.

Despite these advancements, the EHR market continues to face challenges such as user dissatisfaction, high implementation costs, and workflow inefficiencies. Physicians often report that EHRs can be cumbersome, leading to increased administrative burdens. To counter this, there's growing interest in AI-driven tools and natural language processing (NLP) that can automate documentation, improve decision support, and enhance user experience. Vendors that prioritize user-centric design and clinical efficiency are likely to gain a competitive edge.

Overall, the EHR market is expected to grow steadily, but its trajectory will depend on how well stakeholders—vendors, providers, regulators—collaborate to address longstanding issues of usability, standardization, and data security. As healthcare continues to evolve into a more data-driven, value-based model, EHR systems will remain central to enabling coordinated care, population health management, and patient engagement.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Electronic Health Records Market CAGR ~6% Electronic Health Records Market Size by 2032 USD 53.5 Billion Key Electronic Health Record Companies Epic Systems Corporation, Oracle, Veradigm LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc., athenahealth, NXGN Management, LLC, eClinicalWorks, Greenway Health, LLC, Practice Fusion, Inc., Particle Health, Practice Fusion, Inc., American Well, Medisafe, GetWellNetwork, Inc., Personify Health, Luma Health Inc., CipherHealth Inc., Relatient, CureMD Healthcare, Oneview Healthcare, among others

Electronic Health Records Market Assessment

Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation By Product and Services: Hardware, Software, and Services Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation By Application: Clinical Decision Making, Administrative Support, Patient Management, and Others Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation By End Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Electronic Health Record Market Report Introduction 2 Electronic Health Record Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Electronic Health Record Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Electronic Health Record Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Electronic Health Record Market Layout 8 Electronic Health Record Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

