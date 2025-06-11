Crusoe Secures $750 Million Credit Facility from Brookfield to Accelerate the Development of Energy-First AI Factories

New funding bolsters Crusoe’s ability to meet increasing demand for AI infrastructure

DENVER, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe , the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced it has secured a $750 million credit facility from Brookfield Asset Management, through its infrastructure debt platform. This significant financing will primarily be deployed to fuel the continued growth and scaling of Crusoe’s development of AI factories, including purpose-built AI data centers and Crusoe’s AI cloud platform. It further solidifies Crusoe’s position as a leader in providing energy-first AI infrastructure.

"The demand for AI infrastructure is growing exponentially, and this new credit facility from Brookfield provides us with the capital needed to accelerate the buildout of new AI factories," said Chase Lochmiller, CEO and co-founder of Crusoe. "Brookfield’s commitment validates Crusoe’s demonstrated ability to rapidly develop and deliver critical infrastructure to the largest AI projects in the world. This funding will enable us to expand our footprint, and continue to provide our customers and partners with the best-in-class solutions they need to innovate and scale."

“We are excited to partner with Crusoe, a company at the forefront of powering the critical infrastructure needed for AI, including one of the world's largest AI data centers in Abilene, Texas,” said Eric Wittleder, Deputy CIO of Brookfield’s Infrastructure Debt business. “Crusoe’s ability to provide backbone infrastructure solutions at scale aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy, and we look forward to supporting their continued expansion and impact in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.”

This new financing follows Crusoe’s recent momentum, including its $600 million Series D funding round in December 2024, a $225 million credit facility from Upper90 announced in early 2025 to support the growth of its AI cloud infrastructure, and a $15 billion joint-venture with Blue Owl and Primary Digital Interactive to fund a 1.2 gigawatt AI data center in Abilene, Texas. The $750 million credit facility from Brookfield marks another significant milestone in Crusoe’s journey to meet the growing global demand for AI compute capacity. Eastdil Secured represented Crusoe as its exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

About Crusoe

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe is empowering the AI revolution. To learn more, visit https://crusoe.ai/ .

About Brookﬁeld Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles. For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com.

About Eastdil Secured

As the most relevant and trusted advisor in the commercial real estate capital markets, Eastdil Secured creates value for clients through creative, actionable ideas and flawless execution. With an unrivaled combination of capital markets expertise and in-depth understanding of real estate fundamentals, Eastdil Secured delivers best-in-class advice on mergers and acquisitions, sales, joint ventures, debt placement, structured credit and loan sales to investors around the world. Headquartered in New York, Eastdil Secured has a broad global footprint to support clients with offices across the United States in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orange County, San Francisco, Seattle, Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., and internationally in Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Paris, Hong Kong and Tokyo. For more information on Eastdil Secured, the global real estate investment bank, please visit https://www.eastdilsecured.com .

