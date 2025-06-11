Carry Their Story: R. Riveter Seeks Support to Relocate & Continue Empowering Military Spouses With Handcrafted Bags

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R. Riveter, the American-made handbag company renowned for its commitment to empowering military spouses and producing high-quality, durable bags, has announced a $300,000 fundraising campaign to relocate its operations and ensure the continuity of its mission-driven business.

After years of enduring structural challenges at its current facility, originally intended as an economic development hub, R. Riveter has made the difficult decision to move its full-scale production to a new location in Lakeland, Florida. This move is essential to maintain the integrity of operations and to continue providing employment opportunities to military spouses across the nation.

"When we started R. Riveter, it wasn’t about handbags. It was about heart. About building something bigger than ourselves," said Lisa Bradley, Co-Founder & CEO of R. Riveter. "Today, we’re asking you to help us carry this mission forward. To honor the past. To empower the present. And to invest in a future where every stitch tells a story worth remembering."

Campaign Goals:

*Relocation: Establish a new production and fulfillment center in Lakeland, Florida, ensuring a safe and stable environment for operations.

*Scaling Signature Collection: Return to the durable materials and timeless designs that built the brand, reflecting its military roots.

*Empowering Military Spouses: Invest in tools, training, and support for the military spouses who craft each part with purpose.

*Community Support: Continue to hire and train military spouses nationwide as part of the distributed manufacturing model.

Exclusive Donor Rewards:

*$25 Donation: Name on the digital “Wall of Honor” and a handwritten thank you from the team.

*$75 Donation: Limited-edition embroidered Riveter Nation patch collection, plus all above.

*$500 Donation: Free Limited Edition Bag of choice (made from recycled military materials), plus all above.

Every contribution aids in preserving the legacy of R. Riveter, ensuring that the company continues to provide meaningful employment to military spouses and produce bags that embody strength, service, and resilience. To support the campaign and learn more, visit: carryforwardtheirstory.com and https://www.rriveter.com/ .



Legal Disclaimer:

