Virginia Credit Union Donating $100,000 to Support Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond

Donation Will Support Clubs' Life and Career Pathways Initiative, Offering Job Skills and Career Exploration

Richmond, Virginia, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union will donate $100,000 during the next three years to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond.

The donation will support the clubs' Life & Career Pathways initiative, which provides young people with real-world career exposure, durable job skills, enriching summer programs, and confidence-building mentorship opportunities.

"At VACU, we understand the power of local giving and its profound impact on people and our communities, especially initiatives that help young people reach their greatest potential," said VACU President/CEO Chris Shockley. "We are proud to continue supporting and investing in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond and their many programs that positively impact the lives of kids, teens, and their families."

VACU has previously supported the Boys and Girls Clubs, including a $25,000 donation in 2023 and participation last year in the organization's "Unlocking Success" program, a five-week course designed to help teens learn money management basics and sharpen their job-readiness skills.

"At the heart of everything we do is the belief that young people thrive when they're surrounded by people who believe in them. And we know that lasting impact isn't created in isolation; instead, it's built through meaningful partnership," said Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond President and CEO Sean Miller. "We're deeply grateful to Virginia Credit Union for being more than a funder; they are a true partner in our mission to fuel the boundless potential of young people. Together, we're ensuring that more youth are prepared to lead, thrive, and succeed in life, in school, and in their future careers."

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond, visit bgcmr.org

VACU is deeply committed to charitable giving and community engagement. Last year, the credit union donated more than $1 million to charitable and community causes, volunteered 2,500 hours at local nonprofits, schools, and community events, and reached more than 100,000 individuals through its financial education initiatives.

In recent years, the credit union has focused its community engagement efforts on children's health and wellness, financial education, food security, and community well-being. That focus enables us to have a more significant impact in areas that most closely align with our mission and our position as a trusted community partner.

About Virginia Credit Union & Member One

A financial cooperative serving almost 500,000 members, Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division offer a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, with a focus on helping people be more confident with their finances. Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division are equal housing opportunity lenders and are federally insured by the NCUA.

