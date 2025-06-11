Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield Welcomes Court’s Decision to Expedite Tariff Lawsuit

Following today’s order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to fast-track Oregon’s lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s unlawful tariffs, Attorney General Dan Rayfield issued the following statement:

“We’re glad the court recognizes how important this case is by moving it forward quickly. These tariffs are illegal—and they’re hurting people. They’ve driven up costs on everyday goods, making it harder for families and small businesses to make ends meet. One analysis found the added cost is more than $3,800 a month. That’s just not sustainable.

“This order doesn’t address whether the tariffs are legal. So far, every federal judge who’s looked at the legality of these tariffs has ruled against them—and we believe the law is on our side.”

While today’s order is procedural, the court’s decision to expedite the case underscores its national significance. The lawsuit challenges the misuse of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs without proper legal justification.

The tariffs in question have had wide-ranging economic consequences, increasing prices on everything from building materials to household goods. Oregon’s lawsuit argues that these actions not only exceed executive authority but also place an unfair burden on working families and local businesses.

This lawsuit is co-led by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. Also joining are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, and Vermont.