Community Meeting to Share a Progress Update for the New Community Center in the North End

Please join Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department, and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services for a community meeting to discuss the progress on a new community center in the North End.

Please join Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department, and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services for a community meeting to discuss the progress on a new community center in the North End. The meeting will be held on Thursday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the BCYF Nazzaro Center, 30 North Bennet Street, Boston, MA 02113. 

The City is committed to a transparent, inclusive community process.To learn more about this project, how the location was selected, and review the presentation from past meetings, visit Boston.gov/BCYF-Nazzaro.

Interpretation, translation, and disability accommodation services are available to you at no cost. If you need accommodations, please contact LCA@boston.gov or 617-504-0897 by June 19. 

 

