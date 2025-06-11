Community Meeting to Share a Progress Update for the New Community Center in the North End
Please join Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department, and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services for a community meeting to discuss the progress on a new community center in the North End.
Please join Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department, and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services for a community meeting to discuss the progress on a new community center in the North End. The meeting will be held on Thursday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the BCYF Nazzaro Center, 30 North Bennet Street, Boston, MA 02113.
The City is committed to a transparent, inclusive community process.To learn more about this project, how the location was selected, and review the presentation from past meetings, visit Boston.gov/BCYF-Nazzaro.
Interpretation, translation, and disability accommodation services are available to you at no cost. If you need accommodations, please contact LCA@boston.gov or 617-504-0897 by June 19.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.