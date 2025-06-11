Attorney General James Releases Footage from Investigation into Death of Brandon Moore

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released body-worn camera footage that her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Brandon Moore, who died on April 10, 2025 following an encounter with members of the New York State Police (NYSP) and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Saratoga County.

The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) of the Attorney General’s Office released footage from a body-worn camera that a deputy was equipped with during the incident. The release of this footage follows Attorney General James’ directive that camera footage obtained by her office during an OSI investigation be released to the public to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters.

On the morning of April 10, NYSP troopers and SCSO officers responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in Malta, Saratoga County. Upon arrival, officers encountered a woman, who was bleeding, leaving the apartment. Mr. Moore left the apartment at 10:30 a.m. armed with what appeared to be a handgun and allegedly pointed it at the officers. NYSP troopers and SCSO officers discharged their service weapons, striking Mr. Moore. Mr. Moore was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered a pellet gun at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.

Warning: This video contains content that viewers may find disturbing.