Water and Sanitation on water and sanitation infrastructure

The Government of the Republic of South Africa has identified infrastructure development as a catalyst for economic growth and development. This was highlighted by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he delivered his keynote address at the recent Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) in Cape Town.

For this reason, the recent launch of the Bulk Water Supply Scheme by Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina in Tulbagh under Witzenberg Municipality reinforces the President’s assertion on the significance of infrastructure development for society, not only for growth and development but also for societal progress in terms of accessing reliable services such as water.

The R48 million Phase 12 of the Tulbagh Bulk Water Supply was funded by the Department of Water and Sanitation through its Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG). The Department committed R43 million while the municipality contributed a further R5 million.

The project is set to unlock economic opportunities including the delivery of low-cost houses and boosting the agri-economy of that region. Further to this, the project will benefit close to 10 000 people in Tulbagh and the surrounding areas.

In light of the widespread problem of infrastructure vandalism that disrupts service delivery, the government is calling on communities to safeguard infrastructure. Residents are urged to report vandalism to their local authorities.

Infrastructure development stimulates economic growth and attracts investments. It is essential in supporting sustainability and creates a solid foundation for long-term prosperity. Through its Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grants and other forms of assistance, the Department of Water and Sanitation is committed to supporting Water Service Authorities in developing and maintaining infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Minister Majodina has expressed her satisfaction with the engineering work done at the raising of Clanwilliam Dam in Cederberg Municipality to assess progress on the raising of the dam wall project. This project is also one of the Department's catalytic projects which will significantly increase water supply within the Cederberg Municipality.

The R5.7 billion project is a significant investment in the West Coast Region and is envisaged to be completed in 2028. It involves raising the dam by 13 metres and this will almost triple its water yield and bring economic spinoffs for the region. The main beneficiaries will be local farmers, households and emerging farmers. During the construction phase, the project is expected to generate substantial economic opportunities for regional entrepreneurs.

