MEC Gaoage Molapisi hosts Military Veterans Housing Programme Provincial Imbizo, 13 Jun
North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, will on Friday, 13 June 2025, host the Military Veterans Housing Programme Imbizo in Mogwase, Moses Kotane Local Municipality.
The provincial Imbizo will provide comprehensive information about the Military Veterans Housing Programme and give updates on the housing interventions as approved by Cabinet. A signed-off list comprised of verified military veterans from the Department of Military Veterans will also be provided.
MEC Molapisi, accompanied by the Acting Mayor of Moses Kotane, Cllr Dithoti Tshetlhane, will lead the two-part provincial Imbizo programme as follows:
Part One: Handover of three completed military veterans houses
Date: Friday, 13 June 2025
Venue: Bapong and Mabele-a-pudi Villages
Time: 09:00
Part Two: MEC’s Imbizo with military veterans
Date: Friday, 13 June 2025
Venue: Mogwase, Moses Kotane Local Municipality
Time: 11:00
Members of the media are invited and encouraged to attend.
