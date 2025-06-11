MEC Gaoage Molapisi hosts Military Veterans Housing Programme Provincial Imbizo, 13 Jun

North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, will on Friday, 13 June 2025, host the Military Veterans Housing Programme Imbizo in Mogwase, Moses Kotane Local Municipality.

The provincial Imbizo will provide comprehensive information about the Military Veterans Housing Programme and give updates on the housing interventions as approved by Cabinet. A signed-off list comprised of verified military veterans from the Department of Military Veterans will also be provided.

MEC Molapisi, accompanied by the Acting Mayor of Moses Kotane, Cllr Dithoti Tshetlhane, will lead the two-part provincial Imbizo programme as follows:

Part One: Handover of three completed military veterans houses

Date: Friday, 13 June 2025

Venue: Bapong and Mabele-a-pudi Villages

Time: 09:00

Part Two: MEC’s Imbizo with military veterans

Date: Friday, 13 June 2025

Venue: Mogwase, Moses Kotane Local Municipality

Time: 11:00

Members of the media are invited and encouraged to attend.

RSVP:

Simon Mmope

Cell: 064 085 1826

E-mail: smmope@nwpg.gov.za (by 12 June 2025 at 16:30)

Enquiries:

Dineo Lolokwane

Director: Corporate Communications & ICT

Tel: (018) 388 2081

Cell: 083 376 9400

E-mail: dlolokwane@nwpg.gov.za

Lerato Gambu

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 076 322 1165

E-mail: lgambu@nwpg.gov.za

