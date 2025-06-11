Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation commemorates 2025 Youth Day, 16 Jun

The Gauteng Provincial Government will commemorate the 49th anniversary of the Soweto youth uprisings with a dynamic Youth Day event on 16 June 2025 at Morris Isaacson High School in Soweto.

The expo is aimed at exposing and connecting Gauteng’s youth with meaningful opportunities across various sectors including government departments, agencies, civil society organisations and the private sector.

The multi-phased programme will include a wreath-laying at the Hector Pieterson Memorial in Orlando West and the Expo targeting 3 000 young people, led by the Premier.

“The National Youth Day stands as a tribute to the brave actions of the youth of 1976 who rose against injustice. It is not just a day to remember our past, but a call to action that should give hope to our young people. We want to use the Expo to continue to bring together various role players in the commitment to investing in our youth and their future," says Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 16 June 2025

Time: 11:00

Venue: Morris Isaacson High School, Central Western Jabavu, Soweto

RSVP:

Mpolokeng Moloi

Cell: 083 554 1974

E-mail: Mpolokeng.Moloi@gauteng.gov.za

Enquiries:

Tumelo Taunyane

Cell: 083 414 7049

E-mail: tumelo.taunyane@gauteng.gov.za

Xolani Mkhwemde

MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 084 513 9285

E-mail: xolani.mkhwende@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates