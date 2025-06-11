Mangrove Property Insurance to Join Independent Agents On the Road to Success at FAIA’s 2025 Convention

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance. Mangrove's P&C solutions are tailored to Florida's unique market.

Will Showcase Greater Choice, Stability and Security in Florida’s P&C Market

We launched Mangrove to partner with independent agents who are helping shape the future of Florida’s insurance landscape. Together, we’re creating more choice, stability and security for homeowners. ” — Stephen Weinstein

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangrove Property Insurance (Mangrove) is pleased to attend and sponsor the Florida Association of Insurance Agents (FAIA) 121st Anniversary Convention and Education Symposium next week in Orlando, June 18-20, 2025.As one of Florida’s newest admitted homeowners insurance carriers, Mangrove is committed to building a future rooted in strong, collaborative partnerships with independent agents across the state.“We launched Mangrove to partner with independent agents who are helping shape the future of Florida’s insurance landscape,” said Mangrove’s founder and CEO Stephen Weinstein. “Together, we’re creating more choice, stability and security for Florida homeowners. A full complement of Mangrove’s team is attending FAIA’s Road to Success conference, and we look forward to seeing, hearing from and strengthening our relationships with FAIA’s members and supporters.”FAIA is the central source of information for nearly 2,000 independent P&C agencies that employ about 25,000 licensees in Florida. FAIA’s 121st Anniversary Convention and Education Symposium will take place at the Orlando World Center Marriott, Orlando. For more information, and to register, visit Main Convention Page - FAIA ABOUT MANGROVE: St. Petersburg, Florida-based Mangrove Property Insurance was launched in January 2025, to offer admitted homeowners’ insurance in Florida. Through partnerships with local independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, Mangrove is committed to providing sustainable, long-term capacity tailored to Florida’s unique market. Rated “A, Exceptional” by Demotech, Inc., Mangrove will soon begin writing new homeowners coverage on a voluntary basis throughout Florida. For more information about Mangrove, including agency appointment requests, visit Mangrove-FL.com

