London House Supports Pediatric Cancer Families with Elite Membership Donation to Runway to Hope

London House Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London House Orlando proudly supported the 13th Annual Runway to Hope Spring Soirée, by donating a London House Elite Membership, valued at $25,000, to benefit families facing pediatric cancer. The contribution was one of the featured live auction highlights of the evening, presented onstage alongside the founders of the charity.

As Orlando’s premier private members’ club, London House offers a full-spectrum luxury experience—combining elevated dining, exclusive events, a refined social atmosphere, and access to premium nightlife. Members enjoy priority reservations, curated programming, and an unmatched standard of service across every aspect of the club.

Included in the Elite Membership is full access to The Drawing Room, London House’s private cigar lounge. This members-only space offers an elegant retreat with a walk-in humidor, private lockers, luxury seating, and curated spirits, designed for those who appreciate the art of leisure in a sophisticated setting.

Proceeds from the event support Runway to Hope’s Family Assistance Program, which offers direct financial aid, resources, and critical support to children and families across Central Florida battling pediatric cancer. The charity also works in collaboration with children’s hospitals and community partners to bring new programs and hope to those affected.

London House is honored to have participated in such a meaningful cause and looks forward to continuing its support of impactful organizations like Runway to Hope.

For more information about London House and its philanthropic initiatives, visit https://londonhouse.life.

About London House

London House is Orlando’s premier private members’ club, offering elevated dining, exclusive events, and a refined social atmosphere. The club combines fine cuisine, premium cigars, luxury nightlife, and a strong sense of community for members who value sophistication and exceptional service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.