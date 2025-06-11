DMZ brings startup incubator to Caledon to support founders and grow local innovation

New program at the Humber River Centre offers coaching, mentorship and workshops tailored to Caledon’s small business and startup community.

Toronto, ON, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMZ , Toronto Metropolitan University’s world-leading startup incubator and startup ecosystem, announces its newest global hub in partnership with the Town of Caledon: the Humber River Centre Incubator Program, powered by DMZ .

Built with Caledon’s entrepreneurs in mind, the program is designed to reflect the region’s unique economic landscape and fuel local business growth. Over the course of this multi-year initiative, the program aims to support up to 45 startups, helping founders scale their businesses through DMZ’s world-class entrepreneurial support and network.

Powered by DMZ, the Humber River Centre Incubator Program offers a 12-week, hands-on curriculum tailored to the specific needs of participating entrepreneurs. The hybrid delivery model blends in-person programming at the state-of-the-art Humber River Centre in downtown Bolton with virtual components. Founders selected for the program will gain access to:

Workshops, training sessions and one-on-one mentorship from industry experts in areas like business strategy, sales support, business development, marketing and more.

Opportunities to connect and network at industry events with investors, business leaders and government stakeholders.

Access to 40+ specialized Experts-in-Residence from DMZ’s network.

from DMZ’s network. A free coworking membership at the Humber River Centre.

“Entrepreneurs and innovation aren’t exclusive to downtown towers; they thrive in communities like Caledon,” said Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director of DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures. "By working with the Town of Caledon, we’re meeting entrepreneurs where they are and giving them the tools, guidance and network they need to succeed right in their own backyard.”

“Caledon is committed to building a vibrant, future-ready community where people and businesses can thrive,” said Nathan Hyde, CAO, Town of Caledon. “Through our partnership with DMZ, we’re investing in local entrepreneurs by bringing world-class support and opportunity directly to them. The Humber River Centre Incubator Program reflects our vision for sustainable, innovative growth—and positions Caledon as a place where ambition is supported, community is valued and the future is built.”

Local entrepreneurs can get a firsthand look at the support offered through the program by attending peer-to-peer sessions at the Humber River Centre. These interactive workshops, led by DMZ Experts-in-Residence, cover a range of practical topics such as customer discovery, growth, marketing, pitching and business model validation – giving participants a preview of the hands-on guidance available through the incubator. Learn more about the peer-to-peer sessions and register here .





The Town of Caledon and DMZ are also offering complimentary coaching sessions for local founders to learn more about the program and how it can help grow their business. Interested entrepreneurs can book a session with DMZ’s Program Lead, Darren Shivraj here .



Applications for the Humber River Centre Incubator Program, powered by DMZ are now open. Caledon entrepreneurs can learn more and apply by visiting dmz.to/Caledon . Applications close July 10, 2025.

ABOUT DMZ

DMZ is a tech incubator and startup ecosystem that fuels entrepreneurship in Canada and beyond. Through its award-winning programs, DMZ empowers founders to scale high-impact ventures, helps students develop entrepreneurial mindsets and equips professionals to thrive in today’s fast-moving economy. By offering tailored support, world-class resources and expansive networks, DMZ nurtures bold ideas, drives business growth and creates global economic impact.

To date, DMZ has supported 2400+ startups in raising $2.94 billion in capital and has created over 25,000 jobs. Headquartered in Toronto, DMZ operates a global network of hubs spanning 15+ countries, enabling entrepreneurs to access diverse markets, collaborate internationally and drive global innovation.

ABOUT THE TOWN OF CALEDON

Caledon is home to close to 80,000 residents and 4,000 businesses and is well-known for its natural attractions, rural charm and vital role in the economic engine of the Greater Toronto Area. It will soon be one of Ontario’s fastest-growing communities as it prepares to become a city of 300,000 residents and 125,000 jobs by 2051. Under its current strategic plan, Caledon’s priorities remain environmental leadership, community vitality and livability, enhanced transportation and mobility, and service excellence and accountability. For more information, visit Caledon.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

