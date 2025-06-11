Guy’s and St Thomas’ collaborates with leading AI companies to transform healthcare delivery

Initiative includes General Catalyst, NVIDIA, Hippocratic AI, and Sword Health

London, UK – June 11th, 2025, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, UK – June 11th, 2025 — Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust has announced the launch of the Proactive & Accessible Transformation of Healthcare (PATH) initiative in collaboration with General Catalyst, NVIDIA, Hippocratic AI, and Sword Health.

PATH brings together leading technology companies to explore comprehensive solutions to deliver the NHS’s vision of the ‘three shifts’ - from hospital to community, analogue to digital, and treatment to prevention. Through harnessing frontier machine learning and agentic AI technologies, PATH aims to transform NHS care delivery - enabling a more proactive, coordinated, and efficient health system, and laying the foundation for a scalable, national model of population health.

Professor Ian Abbs, CEO of Guy’s and St Thomas’, said: “Our Strategy to 2030 set out a bold ambition to deliver better, faster, fairer healthcare for all. PATH seeks to bring that ambition to life - combining cutting-edge technology and clinical care to build a more proactive NHS.”

Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, Clinical Lead for Innovation at Guy’s and St Thomas’, said: “This is a first for the NHS - rethinking pathways end-to-end with AI at the centre, from referral to recovery. We’re aiming not just to treat more patients, but to treat them better."

Tackling the Elective Care Crisis with Proven AI Solutions

PATH will first target one of the Trust’s most urgent challenges: the elective care waiting list. At Guy’s and St Thomas’ alone, over 53,000 patients are waiting for a first appointment, and 25,000 are awaiting surgery.

PATH will explore end-to-end solutions that go further than just managing waiting lists - it aims to transform the patient journey entirely. Through integrating AI-powered patient support, remote monitoring, and virtual care technologies, PATH will enable Guy’s and St Thomas’ clinicians to prioritise cases based on clinical need, help patients become active participants in their care, and ensure resources are allocated efficiently across the system. The result should be a more responsive healthcare model that provides timely access while maintaining quality and the human aspects of care delivery.

PATH combines:

Guy’s and St Thomas’ Centre of Innovation, Transformation, and Improvement (CITI), with its mission to support the Trust to deliver better, faster, fairer healthcare.

Hippocratic AI’s Safety-focused Generative AI Healthcare Agents, powered by its clinically proven and patented Polaris safety constellation architecture, conduct non-diagnostic patient-facing outreach. To date, more than 2.49 million patient calls have been made with a high average patient satisfaction rating of 8.95/10.



Sword Health's AI Care platform has already treated over 500,000 patients globally across physical pain, pelvic health, and other clinical areas, delivering 6.5 million AI sessions to date and saving nearly $1 billion in unnecessary healthcare costs.



NVIDIA Inception for startups, including technical tools and training for AI developers, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and opportunities to connect with NVIDIA’s network of venture capital firms.



General Catalyst’s health system expertise to identify transformative technology providers and align incentives through shared-savings models that drive measurable impact.

Munjal Shah, Founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI, said: "Our safety-focused generative AI healthcare agents open the door to the age of healthcare abundance in the UK. More personalized care will help patients feel more supported and heard, expanding access to care and improving outcomes."

Virgílio Bento, Founder & CEO of Sword Health, said: "At Sword Health, we've delivered AI Care to more than half a million patients to date, leading to higher access and quality, reducing waste, and materially improving clinical outcomes. Our ambition is to turn waiting lists into recovery journeys."

Howard Wright, VP of startup ecosystem, NVIDIA, said: “AI is driving a new era in healthcare that is smart, fast, and even more patient-centric. This collaboration helps build upon the transformative impact that innovative startups can have when advanced AI is harnessed to serve public health."

A Scalable Model for the Future NHS

PATH could be a blueprint for a new operating model for the NHS. NHS care teams, augmented with intelligent systems, will be able to better manage chronic conditions, coordinate care, and deliver patient support. Patient care will shift from reactive to proactive, and access to care will be improved. Technology can extend the reach of NHS teams and enable a workforce model designed for quality, sustainability, speed, and scale.

Chris Bischoff, Managing Director at General Catalyst, said: "The goal of PATH is to enable the NHS to work better for everyone, starting with Guy’s and St Thomas’. By deploying applied AI to increase access, improve care, optimise resources and empower staff, we believe we can build an NHS fit for the future."

Mariana Ascenção Sword Health mariana@swordhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.