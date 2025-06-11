Davis Commodities Limited Announces Extraordinary General Meeting to Consider Key Proposals

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ: DTCK) (the "Company" or "Davis Commodities") announced on June 11, 2025, that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the “EGM”) on June 23, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Singapore Time. The meeting will take place at the Genting Ballroom 3, Level 1, Genting Hotel Jurong, 2 Town Hall Link, Singapore. The EGM aims to review and vote on several critical proposals that could significantly impact on the company’s capital structure and governance framework.

Key Items on the Agenda:

Reclassification and Redesignation of Shares: The proposal seeks approval to reclassify the company’s existing ordinary shares into Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares to optimize the equity structure and enhance corporate governance. Amendment to the Memorandum and Articles of Association: This proposal recommends adopting the third amended and restated memorandum and articles of association to reflect the restructured share classes and their associated rights. Authorization to Adjourn the Meeting: This proposal seeks to authorize the adjournment of the EGM, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies should there be insufficient votes to approve the aforementioned proposals.



The company’s Board of Directors has unanimously approved and recommended that shareholders vote in favor of all the proposals, emphasizing that they align with the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

Meeting Participation and Document Access

The record date for determining shareholder eligibility to attend and vote at the EGM is May 12, 2025. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on that date can either attend the meeting in person or appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf.

For detailed information about the EGM, including the complete Notice of Meeting, Proxy Form, and the draft of the amended memorandum and articles of association, shareholders are encouraged to visit the Company’s website or review the corresponding Form 6-K. These documents have been made available online starting June 11, 2025.

Company Statement

Davis Commodities Limited considers this EGM a significant step in the company’s growth journey. Through shareholder support, the company aims to implement structural changes that will drive sustainable growth and enhance shareholder value.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.daviscl.com.

For further inquiries, please contact: Davis Commodities Limited Investor Relations Department Email: investors@daviscl.com Celestia Investor Relations Dave Leung Email: investors@celestiair.com

