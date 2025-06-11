WV Secretary of State Kris Warner issues statement on the tragic death of businessman and former Delegate Doug Skaff

Charleston, W.Va. – WV Secretary of State Kris Warner, on behalf of his staff and family, issues the following statement in regard to the death of former Delegate Doug Skaff:

"It is with very heavy hearts that my wife Joyce and I offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of former Delegate Doug Skaff on his tragic death yesterday afternoon as a result of an automobile accident."

"Doug Skaff was first and foremost my friend. He was a respected businessman, a serious lawmaker, an energized public servant, and a true Mountaineer. It was no surprise to me that Doug's latest business venture was to preserve the 80-year old traditions and family dining atmosphere when he purchased the historic Fazio's Restaurant in Charleston. That was the Doug Skaff that I will remember."

"In the last election, Doug was my very worthy opponent. We may have differed some on public policy, but we never lost sight of the need to work together for the good of West Virginia. My staff and I have collaborated on a number of issues with Doug since the last election and it was always a pleasure to work with him."

﻿"Our continued prayers go out to his wife Marisa, their three young sons, and to Doug's parents and siblings at this very difficult time."