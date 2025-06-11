Submit Release
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – 2024 Annual Report 20-F

 

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

 

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

 

For sake of good order, Nordic American Tankers Limited (“NAT”) 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F that was filed on April 29, 2025 is available for download on both the SEC website at www.sec.gov and our website www.nat.bm (annual reports).

Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of NAT’s complete 2024 Form 20-F, free of charge upon request to the below contacts.

Our Annual General meeting date will be decided later.
  

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                           www.nat.bm  

 

 

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                  

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171    


 


