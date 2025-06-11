Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – 2024 Annual Report 20-F

Wednesday, June 11, 2025



Dear Shareholders and Investors,

For sake of good order, Nordic American Tankers Limited (“NAT”) 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F that was filed on April 29, 2025 is available for download on both the SEC website at www.sec.gov and our website www.nat.bm (annual reports).

Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of NAT’s complete 2024 Form 20-F, free of charge upon request to the below contacts.

Our Annual General meeting date will be decided later.



Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171





Legal Disclaimer:

