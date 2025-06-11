Trade Unions & Marriage Equality: A labour of love

Fighting for equality is at the heart of the trade union movement.

On 17 June the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) will mark the 10th anniversary of the Marriage Equality referendum with a celebration at Liberty Hall in Dublin.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, will join other union leaders and activists to reflect on the role of the trade union movement in the struggle for LGBT+ equality: from the early days of decriminalising homosexuality to the historic campaign for same-sex marriage.

As well as looking back with pride, speakers will confront current challenges to LGBT+ rights in Ireland. The panel also features trade union activists Gaye Cunningham, Kieran Rose, and Rachel Mathews-McKay; Ethel Buckley, Services Industrial Professional and Technical Union (SIPTU) deputy general secretary; and Karl Hayden, Financial Services Union (FSU) social media & website administrator, who will chair the discussion.

The event runs from 7-9pm and tickets are free.