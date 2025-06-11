Mag Mile Capital Secures $9.75 Million CMBS Financing for Holiday Inn Indianapolis Airport

Chicago, Illinois, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mag Mile Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MMCP) ("Mag Mile", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of $9.75 million in cash out CMBS financing for the Holiday Inn at Indianapolis Airport, a premium hotel located in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The financing was structured with a 60% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, a 5-year loan term, and a 30-year amortization schedule. The limited-recourse loan closed in May 2025. The CMBS loan was funded by a large New York based non-bank lender that is one of Mag Mile Capital’s premier relationships in the capital markets.

Rushi Shah, Chairman and CEO of Mag Mile spearheaded the transaction along with support from Prabhat Jayara, Senior Vice President of Originations. This strategic financing enhances the property's long-term financial stability, enabling ownership to maximize cash flow and uphold operational excellence in the expanding Indianapolis market.

“This deal was noteworthy as we were able to return capital to the sponsor after the deep value that they had added to the asset. Prabhat Jayara said. “We also were able to reward the Sponsor for improving the asset's quality and cash flow by providing a cash out in addition to the funds provided to add a Bar Louis restaurant in the lobby” says Prabhat.

Rushi Shah, Chairman and CEO commented on the closing: “This was an exciting closing for Mag Mile Capital as this deal exemplifies the importance of longstanding relationships with the commercial real estate owner-clients that turn into repeat business for Mag Mile’s franchise. This is a perfect example of how to effectively use capital markets to recycle capital for growth. Our clients here purchased a Ramada Inn by Wyndham and converted to Holiday Inn by Intercontinental Hotel Group, seasoned the asset, and then put a permanent loan while recycling the capital for further growth. We value repeat clients and repeat business as it shows our commitment to client success and the value of loyalty amongst our clients.”

Mag Mile Capital remains committed to delivering tailored financing solutions across all commercial real estate sectors, leveraging its extensive rolodex with real lender relationships and innovative structuring capabilities.

Deal: Holiday Inn by IHG at Indianapolis, Indiana

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Financing type: CMBS

Loan Amount: $9,750,000

LTV: 60%

Loan Term: 5 Years

Amortization: 30 Years amortization

Recourse: Limited Recourse

Closing Date: 05/20/2025

Originator: Rushi Shah and Prabhat Jayara

About Mag Mile Capital – Turning Relationships into Closings Since 1991

Mag Mile Capital is a boutique full-service commercial real estate mortgage banking firm headquartered in Chicago with offices in the states of New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, Texas, and Nevada. Mag Mile Capital is a national platform comprised of capital markets specialists with extensive experience in real estate bridge financing, mezzanine and permanent debt placement and equity arrangements throughout the full capital stack and across all major real estate asset classes. The firm offers preferred access nationwide to high-leverage, non-recourse, commercial real estate bridge loans and permanent mortgages with cash out financing for hotels, self-storage, multifamily, industrial, retail, office, and other commercial real estate property, offering access to structured debt and equity advisory solutions and placement for real estate investors, developers, and entrepreneurs, Mag Mile Capital leverages a wide variety of lending relationships and equity capital connections as a leading national real estate mortgage intermediary. Its personnel have collectively closed over $9 billion in real estate financing during their combined 32 years of experience in this industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the benefit of qualifying our common shares for trading on the OTCQB market. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended September 30, 2024. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information contact:

Rushi Shah

CEO

Tel: 1.312.642.0100

inquiries@magmilecapital.com

www.magmilecapital.com

