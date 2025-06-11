Power Modules for EV Chargers Market is expected to reach USD 12 billion by 2034 | Exactitude Consultancy

Power Module for EV Charger Market Outlook 2025-2034

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for power modules used in electric vehicle (EV) chargers is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the worldwide push towards sustainable mobility. In 2024, the market is valued at approximately USD 6.5 billion and is projected to nearly double to USD 12 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. This growth trajectory is underpinned by a combination of factors such as regulatory mandates for EV adoption, technological advancements in power electronics, and increased investments in renewable energy infrastructure.

Key Drivers Fueling Market Growth

The surge in government support for electric mobility remains the most influential factor driving demand for EV charger power modules. Regulatory authorities in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are enacting policies that encourage the transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. This shift is supported through incentives for EV purchases, investments in charging infrastructure, and strict emissions regulations.

Simultaneously, technological innovation in the design of power modules—especially in terms of efficiency, thermal management, and miniaturization—has allowed for faster, more reliable EV charging. The evolution of fast and ultra-fast chargers that reduce vehicle downtime is particularly crucial to mass adoption. The integration of these technologies enhances overall system performance, making electric mobility more convenient and accessible.

Market Restraints and Challenges

Despite strong growth prospects, the market also faces several constraints. One of the primary challenges is the disruption in global supply chains, which affects the timely availability of critical components such as semiconductors and rare earth materials. This can delay production cycles and limit the capacity of manufacturers to meet growing demand.

Another notable challenge is pricing pressure. As competition intensifies, companies are under constant pressure to reduce costs while simultaneously investing in R&D to stay ahead technologically. Additionally, the lack of standardized charging protocols across different geographies and manufacturers adds complexity to product development, posing a hurdle to seamless market expansion.

Moreover, competition from alternative charging methods—such as battery swapping technologies or wireless inductive charging—adds another layer of uncertainty for traditional power module manufacturers, pushing them to continuously innovate.

Emerging Opportunities and Industry Trends

In spite of these obstacles, the market landscape offers a multitude of emerging opportunities. One of the most promising is the expansion of smart charging infrastructure, which integrates features like dynamic load balancing, real-time energy monitoring, and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities. These systems not only make EV charging more efficient but also align with the broader goal of energy sustainability by enabling bi-directional energy flow between vehicles and the grid.

The proliferation of public-private partnerships—especially in developing regions—also presents growth opportunities. Governments and private companies are increasingly collaborating to establish widespread and reliable charging networks. Furthermore, business model innovation, such as subscription-based or pay-per-use charging services, is beginning to reshape the competitive landscape, offering greater flexibility and affordability to end users.

Segmental Insights: Power Modules, Applications, and Charging Levels

In terms of power module types, silicon-based modules continue to dominate the market, comprising roughly 55% of the global share. These modules are known for their cost-effectiveness and adaptability in general-purpose applications. However, Silicon Carbide (SiC) modules, accounting for 25%, are rapidly gaining popularity due to their superior efficiency in high-voltage applications, especially in fast-charging systems. Meanwhile, Gallium Nitride (GaN) modules—currently holding about 20%—are emerging as the go-to solution for compact and high-performance chargers, thanks to their excellent power density and thermal performance.

From an application standpoint, residential EV chargers lead with a 40% market share, supported by consumer preferences for home-based charging and government incentives for personal EV adoption. Commercial EV chargers follow at 35%, driven by the rise in EV fleet operations and retail charging stations. The industrial segment, at 25%, is growing steadily, particularly in logistics, mining, and manufacturing sectors that are adopting EVs for sustainability goals.

When viewed by charging speed, Level 2 chargers hold the lion’s share with 50%, offering a practical balance between cost and performance. Level 1 chargers, though limited in speed, remain relevant for residential users and account for 30% of the market. DC fast chargers, representing 20%, are gaining popularity in urban areas and long-distance travel corridors due to their ability to deliver quick recharges.

Market by Output Power and End Users

The segmentation by output power reveals a growing demand for medium-power modules (22 kW to 100 kW), which account for 45% of the total market. These are versatile and well-suited for commercial and industrial environments. Low-power modules (up to 22 kW) capture about 30%, mostly serving residential applications. High-power modules (above 100 kW), while currently comprising 25%, are anticipated to grow rapidly as demand for ultra-fast charging solutions increases.

In terms of end-user analysis, public charging stations dominate with around 50% of the market. Their prominence is attributed to urbanization trends and the growing need for accessible charging infrastructure. Private charging solutions make up 30%, driven by residential installations and dedicated business use. The remaining 20% is held by fleet operators, who are converting commercial vehicle fleets to electric to meet regulatory and cost-efficiency goals.

Market Segmentation

By Type of Power Module:

Silicon-based power modules

Silicon Carbide (SiC) power modules

Gallium Nitride (GaN) power modules

By Application:

Residential EV chargers

Commercial EV chargers

Industrial EV chargers

By Charging Speed:

Level 1 chargers

Level 2 chargers

DC fast chargers

By Output Power:

Low-power modules (up to 22 kW)

Medium-power modules (22 kW to 100 kW)

High-power modules (above 100 kW)

By End-user Segment:

Public charging stations

Private charging solutions

Fleet operators

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges

Geographically, North America currently leads the global market with approximately 40% share, supported by well-developed infrastructure, strong regulatory frameworks, and the presence of major players like Tesla, Eaton, and ABB. Europe follows with 30%, benefiting from robust environmental policies, a growing EV ecosystem, and EU targets aimed at reducing carbon emissions. The Asia-Pacific region, accounting for 25% of the market, is poised to become the fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of 22%. Rapid urbanization, strong government backing, and a growing middle class are fueling demand in countries like China, India, and South Korea.

Emerging regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also show considerable growth potential, though they face hurdles such as limited infrastructure and regulatory ambiguity. Strategic investments, favorable government policies, and rising consumer awareness are expected to drive expansion in these regions over the next decade.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

Key Competitors

Siemens AG Schneider Electric ABB Ltd. Delta Electronics Inc. Eaton Corporation Tesla, Inc. Infineon Technologies AG Wolfspeed, Inc. STMicroelectronics N.V. ON Semiconductor Corporation NXP Semiconductors N.V. Cree, Inc. Volta Charging, Inc. Blink Charging Co. Amply Power, Inc.

Siemens AG

Month & Year: September 2023

Type of Development: Strategic Partnership

Analysis: Siemens AG entered a strategic partnership with a leading automotive manufacturer to co-develop next-generation power modules for electric vehicle (EV) chargers. This collaboration is significant as it combines Siemens' expertise in electrical engineering with the automotive partner's domain knowledge in designing and manufacturing EVs. The power modules are aimed at enhancing the efficiency and performance of EV charging stations, potentially reducing charge times significantly. As the demand for rapid and reliable charging infrastructure grows, this partnership could reshape market dynamics, positioning both companies as leaders in the EV charging technology space, while setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability. The competitive landscape may experience shifts, with other players either forming similar alliances or striving to enhance their own technologies to keep pace.

ABB Ltd.

Month & Year: October 2023

Type of Development: Product Launch

Analysis: ABB Ltd. has launched a new series of high-performance power modules specifically designed for electric vehicle chargers. This product line promises improved energy conversion efficiency and compact design, allowing for more space-saving installations at charging stations. The introduction of these modules is important as the EV market demands faster and more efficient charging solutions. This advancement positions ABB to capture a larger share of the growing EV infrastructure market, providing a technological edge over competitors. It may trigger a competitive response from other companies who seek to innovate or improve their existing product lines, driving further advancements in the industry to meet escalating consumer demand.

Tata Power Company Limited

Month & Year: July 2023

Type of Development: Expansion

Analysis: Tata Power announced plans to expand its network of EV charging stations across India, intending to set up over 1,000 new charging points in urban areas within the next year. This strategic expansion reflects Tata's commitment to enhancing EV infrastructure in a country where adoption rates are rapidly increasing. The initiative is expected to alleviate range anxiety among EV users and facilitate greater vehicle adoption. Such movements can set a precedent for other energy companies to follow suit, potentially accelerating investments in charging infrastructure, improving regional accessibility, and ensuring a certain level of market growth within India's EV segment.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Month & Year: August 2023

Type of Development: Merger

Analysis: Delta Electronics entered a merger agreement with a local EV charging startup, which specializes in innovative battery management systems. This merger is particularly strategic, as it combines existing market expertise in power electronics with cutting-edge technology in battery management. The significance of this development lies in the enhanced capabilities for Delta to provide integrated charging solutions that improve the overall efficiency of EV operations. As the market is increasingly focused on comprehensive solutions that maximize uptime and minimize costs, this merger could create a formidable competitor in the ever-evolving landscape of EV charging solutions.

Infineon Technologies AG

Month & Year: June 2023

Type of Development: Regulatory Approval

Analysis: Infineon Technologies received regulatory approval for its new range of semiconductor power modules designed for high-output EV chargers. This approval is crucial, as it affirms the compliance and safety of these modules for commercial use, enabling faster deployment in the market. The significance of this development extends to enhancing the performance standards of EV chargers. As the demand for cleaner and more efficient energy solutions rises, Infineon’s advancements signify its pivotal role in setting benchmarks within the semiconductor supplies for EV applications. This competitive edge is likely to influence other manufacturers to invest in similar technologies, reaffirming the trend of innovation driven by regulatory demands in the EV market.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (EV充電器市場向けパワーモジュール), Korean (EV 충전기 시장을 위한 전력 모듈), Chinese (电动汽车充电器市场的电源模块), French (Module d'alimentation pour le marché des chargeurs de véhicules électriques), German (Leistungsmodul für den EV-Lademarkt), and Italian (Modulo di alimentazione per il mercato dei caricabatterie per veicoli elettrici), etc.

