ANY.RUN Expands Businesses’ Cyber Attack Detection Capabilities with TAXII Protocol for Threat Intelligence Feeds

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A developer of robust cybersecurity solutions, ANY.RUN grants their users a new opportunity—integration of their product TI Feeds via TAXII protocol. More info on what this means for malware analysts and other security specialists below.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐓𝐈 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞

Threat Intelligence Feeds is a service for the enrichment of security infrastructures with fresh Indicators of Compromise (IOCs). These indicators are gathered from real-world attack investigations done by 15,000 companies all over the world. Then they undergo internal pre-processing by ANY.RUN to guarantee a minimal false positive rate.

As a result, security infrastructures can be enriched with a stream of fresh malicious IPs, domains, and URLs. Thanks to that, SOC specialists get to monitor the attack landscape for the protection of their own system before emerging threats cause it any harm.

TI Feeds allow them to:

● Take proactive action and detect threats early

● Accelerate incident response and automate manual tasks

● Expand threat coverage and achieve better visibility

Ultimately, this means that businesses and organizations get to refine their security strategy and strengthen it by taking preventive measures against cyber threats.

Learn more about integrating Threat Intelligence Feeds via TAXII protocol on ANY.RUN’s cybersecurity blog.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐈 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐀𝐗𝐈𝐈

TAXII (Trusted Automated eXchange of Indicator Information) is an acknowledged standard in the industry. Compliance with it guarantees a swift and comfortable delivery of threat intelligence feeds. The protocol makes it easy to connect your security system to TI Feeds.

In addition to TAXII, ANY.RUN offers other tools for comfortable integration, such as API and SDK. The indicators come in structured, easy-to-use formats—STIX or MISP.

By integrating TI Feeds via TAXII, you’ll achieve:

● Seamless compatibility with your SIEM, EDR/XDR, NGFW, and TIP solutions.

● Tailored delivery of data that includes IOCs with detailed context

● A secure framework for threat intelligence reception

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN supports over 15,000 organizations across industries such as banking, manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and technology, helping them build stronger and more resilient cybersecurity operations. ANY.RUN’s cloud-based Interactive Sandbox helps companies analyze threats in Windows, Linux, and Android VMs in under 40 seconds. Paired with TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, it expands businesses’ threat identification and detection capabilities, driving faster response, and proactive security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.