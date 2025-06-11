Defiant LA Partners with Astra Reps to Expand Creative Footprint Across Sports, News, and Tech

In a strategic move to deepen its impact across the media and entertainment landscape, Defiant LA has joined forces with business development firm Astra Reps.

VENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to accelerate growth and deepen its impact across the media and entertainment landscape, Defiant LA, the award-winning Venice-based creative agency, has joined forces with business development firm Astra Reps. The new partnership aims to amplify Defiant LA’s reach with consumer brands, news, broadcasters, and sports platforms navigating the evolving intersections of media, technology, and storytelling.

“At this moment of convergence between innovation and content, we see tremendous opportunity,” said Michael Vamosy, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Defiant LA. “News, sports, streaming, social, live events, and emerging tech are colliding—and we’re right there helping shape what comes next. Partnering with Astra Reps will strengthen our ability to form game-changing collaborations.”

The move comes on the heels of Defiant LA’s high-profile creative work for ABC News Live, a rebrand of Scripps News, and major sports packaging for Netflix’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson campaign and Roku Sports. Known for its bold approach, design, and editorial-driven storytelling, the agency is positioning itself as a go-to resource for partners looking to engage audiences in innovative ways—particularly in NIL, live programming, and branded content.

Astra Reps, founded by Astra Dorf, specializes in connecting cutting-edge creative firms with leading media and brand partners. “Defiant LA brings a rare blend of authenticity, strategy, and execution,” said Dorf. “They ask the right questions, push creative boundaries, and produce work that resonates. We’re excited to help expand their influence.”

With expertise spanning design, live action, social engagement, and AI-driven content, Defiant LA is leaning into its tech-forward philosophy. “We’re obsessed with pushing what’s possible,” added Gilbert Avila, Executive Creative Director. “Clients trust us to take risks and deliver beyond their brief.”

This partnership underscores Defiant LA’s commitment to scaling its unique creative model while fostering dynamic, cross-industry relationships—from broadcast to branded content to the future of sports and entertainment.

About Defiant LA

Defiant LA is a Venice Beach-based creative agency specializing in bold, story-driven branding for media, sports, and consumer clients. Led by Emmy Award-winning Michael Vamosy, Defiant LA counts ABC News, NBC Universal, FOX Sports, PBS, Lobos Tequila, and IBM Weather among its clients. Learn more at defiantla.com or email info@defiantla.com.

About Astra Reps

Astra Reps, led by Astra Dorf, is a family of creative companies and agencies, consisting of thoughtful, innovative, solutions-oriented experts in branding / advertising / promotion / marketing. Astra Reps supports content creators, brands, media, and entertainment with business development, PR, marketing, and thought leadership. Learn more at https://astrareps.com.

Media Contacts:

Michael Vamosy

(818) 404-6032

vamosy@defiantla.com

info@defiantla.com

