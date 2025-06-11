As Bitcoin price breaks through $110,000, PBK Miner leads 8 million users into the era of automated cloud mining

As the price of Bitcoin (BTC) surges to over $110,000, cryptocurrency enthusiasts are increasingly interested in ways to securely and passively earn real BTC. To this end, PBK Miner has expanded its automated cloud mining platform to cover more than 183+ countries to ensure that cryptocurrency rewards are more reliable and convenient to obtain.

Carshalton, UK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the price of Bitcoin (BTC) surges to over $110,000, cryptocurrency enthusiasts are increasingly interested in ways to securely and passively earn real BTC. To this end, PBK Miner has expanded its automated cloud mining platform to cover more than 183+ countries to ensure that cryptocurrency rewards are more reliable and convenient to obtain.

According to Statista, revenue from cloud infrastructure and cloud operations is expected to grow by $60 billion by 2025, highlighting the growing momentum of cloud mining and passive income models. This interest is consistent with the proof-of-work (POW) blockchain model, in which miners play a key role in validating transactions and maintaining blockchain records. In return, the ecosystem rewards miners with BTC.

"The rewards of cryptocurrency mining are not free, it's just passive. Each user needs to invest in order to gain them. For some, this requires money and time, but with PBK Miner, you can start mining with just one click on your mobile device. Our goal is to ensure that everyone can earn Bitcoin passively and seamlessly." said the COO of PBK Miner.

Traditional mining requires a lot of upfront investment, as users need to purchase high-performance and expensive hardware to participate. This sets a high barrier to entry for ordinary users. To solve this problem, we introduced the cloud mining model - enabling users to access computing power remotely without having to maintain physical equipment.

While many projects offer Bitcoin computing power rental, many platforms require users to have advanced knowledge of blockchain and mining difficulty settings. As a result, although users participate in mining every day, they often have difficulty maximizing their benefits. This is where PBK Miner comes in. Trusted by more than 8 million users in 183+ countries, PBK Miner sets the industry benchmark for automated and highly convenient cloud mining operations, allowing users to passively earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Ripple. As technology continues to develop, PBK Miner continues to break through the challenges of cloud mining, such as ongoing maintenance costs, high energy consumption, and complex setup requirements.

Key Highlights: Why you should try cloud mining now?

- Cloud operating revenue is expected to reach $60 billion, including Bitcoin mining through the cloud

- As Bitcoin breaks through $120,000, the price is likely to continue to rise, bringing immediate and long-term value to miners

- Automated processes eliminate mining difficulty, thereby maximizing profits

PBK Miner Advantages:

?Sign Up: Sign up now and get a $10 welcome bonus, plus a $0.60 daily login bonus.

?High profit levels and daily payouts.

?No additional service fees or management fees.

?The platform uses more than 9 cryptocurrencies for settlement, such as BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, DOGE, LTC, BCH, etc.

?The company's affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and get up to $30,000 in referral bonuses.

? McAfee® security protection. Cloudflare® security protection. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 live technical support.

How PBK Miner Can Be a Passive Income Opportunity.

Step 1: Register an Account

In this example, we chose PBK Miner as our cloud mining provider. Create a new account by going to the provider of your choice and registering. PBK Miner offers a simple registration process where you only need to enter your email address and create an account to participate. After registration, users can start mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies immediately.

Step 2: Purchase a Mining Contract

Currently, PBK Miner also offers a variety of mining contract options, such as $100, $500, and $1,000 contracts, each with a unique ROI and specific contract period.

For example, the following contract pays interest daily:

Contract Amount Days Profits Incom Principal + Total Return 10 1 6% $0.6 $10+$0.6 100 2 3.5% $3.5 $100+$7 500 5 1.27% $6.35 $500+$31.75 1000 10 1.35% $13.5 $1000+$135 5000 30 1.55% $77.5 $5000+$2325

(Different contracts have different computing power, different investment amounts, different terms, and different returns. For more contracts, please visit the PBK Miner official website or click on the contract details to view)

Participate in the above contracts and you can get more passive income:

You can get income the next day after purchasing the contract. When the income reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your wallet or continue to purchase other contracts.

Affiliate Program

PBK Miner now also offers an affiliate program where you can earn money by recommending the site to others. You can start earning money even without investing money. After inviting a certain number of active referrals, you will receive a one-time fixed bonus of up to $30,000. With an unlimited number of referrals, your earning potential is unlimited!

In short

If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is an excellent option. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should be less time-consuming than any type of active trading. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and with PBK Miner, maximizing your passive income potential will never be easier.

If you want to know more about PBK Miner, please visit its official website: https://pbkminer.com





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

