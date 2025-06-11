The Joint Commission and Coalition for Health AI Join Forces to Scale the Responsible Use of AI in Delivering Better Healthcare

Partners to Drive Private Sector-based Development and Adoption of AI Best Practices and Guidance in Over 80 Percent of Healthcare Organizations and Programs in the U.S.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Commission, an independent, evidence-based healthcare standard setting organization, and the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), a nonprofit organization founded by clinicians to advance responsible health AI, announced today a new partnership to accelerate the development and adoption of AI best practices and guidance across the U.S. healthcare system.

Together, the organizations will use their scale and expertise to co-develop a suite of AI playbooks, tools, and a new certification program rooted in The Joint Commission’s platform for evidence-based standards, and CHAI’s consensus-based best practices for health AI.

“In the decade ahead, nothing has the capacity to change healthcare more than AI in terms of innovation, transformation and disruption,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO of The Joint Commission. “While it’s impossible to predict exactly what healthcare will look like over that time, AI’s integration and potential to improve quality patient care is enormous – but only if we do it right. By working with CHAI, we are creating a roadmap and offering guidance for healthcare organizations so they can harness this technology in ways that not only support safety but engender trust among stakeholders.”

Adoption of AI in healthcare, from patient monitoring to drug approvals, is rapidly increasing. According to 2024 research, 46% of US healthcare organizations are in initial implementation of generative AI, and that number is only expected to grow. While the industry is embracing uses for AI, guidance on implementation is needed for all organizations to protect their staff, patients and operations. To meet this demand, this partnership will be the first to issue AI guidance for over 80 percent of healthcare organizations and programs in the U.S.

“Partnering with The Joint Commission means we can help healthcare organizations utilize AI and the many benefits these new technologies bring, at a scale we have never been able to achieve before,” said Dr. Brian Anderson, MD, President and CEO of CHAI. “Together, we’re leading the transformation of data-driven healthcare, one where AI is embedded into every healthcare program – regardless of population, geographic area, or resources – to elevate patient safety and quality, and ultimately improve health outcomes for all.”

By bringing together CHAI’s broad-based membership and expertise in safe AI, and the reach of The Joint Commission-accredited hospitals and health systems, the two organizations are setting the standards for AI adoption in healthcare. Started by clinicians, CHAI was founded to build the broadest possible consensus across the health ecosystem to help ensure health AI is trusted and safe. Its membership has grown to 3,000 organizations, including academic medical centers, regional and rural health systems, healthcare technology leaders and start-ups, government experts and patient advocates.

“The integration of AI into healthcare presents both significant opportunities and complex challenges. This effort between The Joint Commission and the Coalition for Health AI represents a thoughtful approach to navigating how to best deploy and implement these emerging technologies,” said Michael Pfeffer, M.D., Chief Information and Digital Officer, Stanford Health Care. “This partnership, the guidance, tools and certification it aims to provide will help accelerate innovation, mitigate risk, and enable healthcare organizations to fully leverage AI’s potential to improve patient outcomes and clinician workflows.”

The first guidance will be available in Fall 2025. AI certification will follow.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

About Coalition for Health AI (CHAI)

The CHAI (Coalition for Health AI) mission is to be the trusted source of guidelines for responsible AI in health that serves all. It aims to ensure high-quality care, foster trust among users, and meet the growing healthcare needs. CHAI membership is open and rapidly expanding with 3,000 organizations including health systems, patient advocacy groups, and a wide range of industry leaders and start-ups across the healthcare and technology ecosystems. CHAI is committed to convening and dialogue to achieve consensus. There is no limit to who can join and participate. Learn more about a CHAI membership here.

Katie Bronk The Joint Commission 630-792-5175 kbronk@jointcommission.org Andrea Heuer Coalition for Health AI 917-914-5563 CHAI@12080group.com

