Inspirato Partners with Regal Wings to Elevate the Way Members Fly

New collaboration brings exclusive access to premium international airfare and concierge-level service

DENVER, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, announces a renewed partnership with Regal Wings, marking the return of a trusted favorite and an exciting expansion of the Inspirato member experience in the air.

“Great travel isn’t just about luxury—it’s about ease, intention, and care,” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato. “Our partnership with Regal Wings is another step toward creating a seamless journey for our members, one that reflects the thoughtful service and elevated experience they’ve come to expect from Inspirato.”

Founded in 2006, Regal Wings is a global leader in premium air travel, offering exclusive access to industry-leading international fares in first-class and business classes. Their concierge-first approach has earned the trust of discerning travelers and world-class partners. From complex itineraries to last-minute changes, Regal Wings delivers elevated service at every altitude.

“We’re proud to partner with Inspirato,” said Faigy Einhorn, CEO of Regal Wings. “Together, we’re making international travel more personalized, seamless and luxurious. This collaboration unites our shared vision to ensure every Inspirato member’s journey begins with confidence and ease, from departure to return.”

Inspirato members will receive access to premium international commercial airfare with no additional booking fees. Regal Wings brings a level of care and precision that aligns perfectly with Inspirato’s elevated travel experience. Booking must be made through the dedicated Inspirato link to access the perks included in the partnership.

For more information about Inspirato and its exclusive luxury travel offerings, visit www.inspirato.com.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Media Relations ir@inspirato.com communications@inspirato.com

About Regal Wings

Regal Wings is a premier luxury air provider delivering personalized, white-glove concierge service for premium economy, business, and first-class commercial flights. Through global airline partnerships and deep industry expertise, we offer tailored airfare solutions, exclusive rates, and commissionable options for travel professionals, corporate groups, and B2B2C partners. For more information, visit www.regalwings.com and follow @regalwings on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and tiktok.

Partnership & Media Inquiries

amanda.harkins@regalwings.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.