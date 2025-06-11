JUSTUS IDEAS WEEK SPOTLIGHTS BLACK MEN'S SAFETY AND WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP WITH TWO POWERFUL THURSDAY EVENTS

BREAKFAST/LUNCHEON

We're flipping the script. The people who lived it are the ones who need to be leading it. No more talking about us, at us, to us without us at the decision-making table.” — Marvin Bing, Founder of JustUs Ideas Week

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JustUs Ideas Week continues this Thursday with two groundbreaking events centering justice-impacted communities in shaping safety and justice reform. The Black Men Safety and Justice Breakfast and Her Blueprint: Designing Justice Through Her Lens Women's Luncheon bring together community leaders, artists, and advocates for transformative conversations.BLACK MEN SAFETY AND JUSTICE BREAKFAST9:00 AM - 11:00 AM | Sheraton Downtown: Horizon Rooftop Ballroom This townhall breakfast, hosted by Robert Rooks, John Taylor (BMI), and Mike Scott, centers Black men in discussions about safety, justice, and systemic change. Featured speakers include Beanie Sigel, Maino, Marlo Stanfield, Prince Miller, Akbar Pray, and Abdul Haqq (Father of Lil Durk), with special guest Clarence Maclin.Attendees will explore community-led safety initiatives, advocacy strategies, and policy reforms through storytelling and solution-driven dialogue.HER BLUEPRINT: WOMEN'S LUNCHEON11:45 AM - 1:45 PM | Sheraton Downtown: Horizon Rooftop BallroomHosted by Angela Yee, Brea Baker, and Assata Thomas, this luncheon celebrates justice-impacted women designing the future of justice across sectors. The event features Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, Rev. Michelle Simmons, and keynote speaker Michelle West."We're flipping the script," says Marvin Bing, founder. "The people who lived it are the ones who need to be leading it. No more talking about us, at us, to us without us at the decision-making table."Both events exemplify JustUs Ideas Week's commitment to centering justice-impacted communities in reimagining safety and transformation. Throughout the week, The Philadelphia Office of Reentry Services has partnered with over a dozen community organizations to provide onsite reentry services at The Community College of Philadelphia, including onsite hiring and an expungement clinic.The week-long gathering brings together over 3,000 attendees and 100+ speakers from around the country to Philadelphia.

