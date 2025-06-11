Siebert Financial Deepens Tech Strategy with FusionIQ Investment

Siebert customers to utilize expanded tech offering

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) today announced a meaningful investment and strategic partnership with FusionIQ, a leading cloud-native digital wealth management platform. Under the agreement, Siebert will deploy FusionIQ’s technology to enhance its digital offerings and streamline end-to-end investment workflows across its growing client base.

This move aligns with Siebert’s broader strategy to prioritize technology investment and forge strategic alliances to better serve its clients. The partnership enables Siebert to offer modular digital solutions that include hybrid advice, self-directed investing, and multi-custodian integration.

“This partnership marks a pivotal step in reshaping our digital footprint,” said John J. Gebbia, Chief Executive Officer of Siebert Financial Corp. “It’s an investment that is positioning Siebert as a digital-first partner for the next generation of investors.”

“We’re thrilled to integrate FusionIQ’s leading digital wealth management solutions with Siebert’s client offerings,” said John Kimbro, CTO of FusionIQ. “This partnership supports our shared mission to deliver financial freedom to everyone—through intuitive, scalable tools that meet each investor’s unique needs.”



“Our partnership with Siebert Financial Corp. reflects a shared vision for the future of wealth management and investing tools—one that is inclusive, digital, and built for the next generation of investors,” said Eric Noll, CEO of FusionIQ. “With their forward-looking leadership and deep client relationships, Siebert is uniquely positioned to help us expand access to modern investing solutions. This is just the beginning—together, we’ll continue to broaden our reach, enhance our offerings, and redefine how wealth is built and managed in a digital-first world.”

John M. Gebbia, Co-CEO of Muriel Siebert & Co. LLC, added, “We’re thrilled to integrate FusionIQ’s award-winning platform with Siebert. This collaboration accelerates our commitment to delivering personalized, tech-driven experiences to our client base. Our goal is clear: empower clients with tools that reflect today’s expectations and tomorrow’s ambitions.”

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions, in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of the management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert's business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Siebert's filings with the SEC.

Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

