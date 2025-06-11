Aterian’s PurSteam and Mueller Living Brands Launch Products in Walmart Stores

Innovative Appliances Designed to Enhance Everyday Living, Expand Retail Reach, and Strengthen Aterian’s Brand Portfolio

SUMMIT, N.J., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER), a consumer products company, today announced the national launch of two of its most innovative home appliances - the PurSteam Steam Station Max and the Mueller Living Cordless Portable Vacuum Sealer - now available nationwide across Walmart locations.

“These launches reflect Aterian’s broader mission to expand our omni-channel presence by bringing high-quality consumer products to both digital and physical retail platforms,” said Arturo Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of Aterian. “The increased brand visibility, coupled with mass-market accessibility, is designed to strengthen the Company’s growth trajectory and retail partnerships.”

Product Launch Descriptions

The PurSteam Steam Station Max delivers premium ironing performance at an accessible price point. Featuring rapid 1.5-minute preheat, strong continuous steam output, and a large 50.7 oz water tank, it’s built for speed and convenience. A ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding across all fabrics, while integrated anti-calc, anti-drip, and auto shut-off features enhance safety and extend appliance life.

Also launching is the Mueller Living Cordless Portable Vacuum Sealer, a compact, high-performance food preservation tool that seals up to 60 bags on a single charge. With universal compatibility, fast 3-hour charging, and a cordless design, it’s ideal for everyday kitchens, meal prepping, or on-the-go storage.





“Whether it’s the commercial-grade power of our PurSteam Steam Station Max or the flexible, space-saving design of our Mueller Living Cordless Portable Vacuum Sealer, our goal is to deliver intelligent products that make life at home better,” Mr. Rodriguez continued. “These launches exemplify our commitment to combining thoughtful design with the power, safety, and everyday convenience that households demand.”

About PurSteam

PurSteam, an Aterian brand, is dedicated to revolutionizing the way people clean and care for their homes. From high-performance steam irons to state-of-the-art steam mops, PurSteam delivers products that combine advanced technology, superior quality, and exceptional value. To learn more, visit www.pursteam.com .

About Mueller Living

Mueller Living, part of the Aterian brand portfolio, believes the kitchen is the heart of the home. Known for its premium, affordable kitchen tools, Mueller Living inspires cooks of all levels with products that blend comfort, design, and durability. To learn more, visit www.muellerliving.com .

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands across multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target as well as its own direct-to-consumer websites. Aterian’s brands include Mueller Living, PurSteam, hOmeLabs, Squatty Potty, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct. To learn more, visit www.aterian.io .

Forward Looking Statements

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

