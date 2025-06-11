GraceMed announces appointment of Dan Pawliw as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraceMed, a leading consolidator in the plastic surgery, dermatology, and medical aesthetics industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Pawliw as its new Chief Executive Officer.

A highly respected leader in clinical healthcare services, Dan brings a proven track record of innovation, growth, and team building. Over the past decade, he played a pivotal role in shaping and expanding Medcan, transforming it into one of Canada’s most prominent health and wellness brands. He also co-founded Akira Health, a leading virtual healthcare services platform, which served millions of patients and was later acquired by Telus Health. He previously held roles in investment banking at Goldman Sachs in New York and JP Morgan H&Q in San Francisco.

"Dan’s leadership philosophy aligns with GraceMed’s mission," said Dr. Douglas Grace, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of GraceMed. "His unwavering dedication to excellence in client care, forward-thinking approach to healthcare innovation, and deep appreciation for the incredible team behind it all will be instrumental in guiding GraceMed into its next chapter of growth."

GraceMed seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with industry-leading procedures and best-in-class medical expertise. The team of highly skilled practitioners is committed to delivering personalized, high-quality care, ensuring exceptional results that help patients both look and feel their best. Dan joins GraceMed at a pivotal moment, as the company continues to evolve and redefine aesthetic, surgical, and functional medicine care across Canada.

Dan Pawliw holds an MBA from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen’s University.

About GraceMed

GraceMed is a North American-based platform helping more and more patients realize their true self. As a leading consolidator in the plastic surgery, dermatology and medical aesthetics industry, GraceMed partners with leading physicians and medical providers to deliver exceptional patient outcomes and results. For more information, visit www.gracemed.com.

Media contact:

Dale Gago

Communications and Marketing Business Partner

Fengate Asset Management

dale.gago@fengate.com

437 326 1473

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7591b3b-3b25-498a-af4f-3442eaadb7dc

Dan Pawliw headshot Dan Pawliw, GraceMed's new CEO

