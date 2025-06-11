Charlie’s Chinchilla and the Six Hats – A Whimsical Adventure Celebrating Friendship and Fun

the Six Hats

Sue Horner’s Debut Children’s Book Takes Young Readers on a Global Hat-Hunting Journey

SUTTON COLDFIELD, WEST MIDLANDS,, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About The Book:In Charlie’s Chinchilla and the Six Hats , young readers are invited to join Charlie and his pet chinchilla, Mr. Chilly, on a magical adventure across six continents in search of the perfect hat. From a French beret in Paris to a colorful Peruvian hat in the Andes, each stop brings discoveries, challenges, and heartwarming moments. This charming tale blends humor, imagination, and a touch of education as it explores cultural diversity and the bond between a boy and his pet.Illustrated by the talented Alan Irvine, the book is a visual delight, capturing the whimsy and wonder of Charlie and Mr. Chilly’s journey. Perfect for children who love animals, adventure, and stories with heart, this book also supports a meaningful cause—Brain Tumour Research—inspired by National Wear a Hat Day.Key Highlights:• A playful and imaginative story that encourages curiosity and empathy.• Stunning illustrations by Alan Irvine that bring the adventure to life.• Introduces young readers to geography, cultures, and the importance of home.• A portion of proceeds will be donated to Brain Tumour Research, adding a layer of social impact to the fun-filled tale.About the Author: Sue Horner , a retired English teacher and lecturer, has penned short stories for women’s magazines, but Charlie’s Chinchilla and the Six Hats marks her debut in children’s literature. Inspired by National Wear a Hat Day, Sue crafted this story to entertain young minds while supporting a cause close to her heart. When she’s not writing, Sue enjoys reading, spending time with her partner, Robin, and the occasional flutter on the horses.Author: Sue HornerAvailability: The book is available for purchase at [ https://a.co/d/aBYKdWQ ] . Review copies and interviews with the author can be arranged upon request.

