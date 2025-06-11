"An Encounter with Chinese Culture: Jiangsu Week of the Grand Canal Culture" Sets Off to Europe, Ushering in a New Chapter of Sino-Foreign Cultural Exchange

NANJING, China, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 9 to 13, the China Grand Canal -- listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- will symbolically "flow" into the heart of Brussels. This year's "Jiangsu Week," themed around the Grand Canal Culture, offers an in-depth introduction to the canal's origins and its vital role in shaping Jiangsu's identity.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

On June 10 local time, the opening ceremony of "Jiangsu Week" was held at Place de la Monnaie in Brussels. At the same time, the themed exhibition "Millennia-Old Canal, Charm of Jiangsu" made its debut. Divided into four sections -- history, landscapes, intangible cultural heritage, and cuisine -- the exhibition vividly showcases the historical charm and cultural life along the Jiangsu section of the Grand Canal.

Former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme stated that Belgium and China share a long-standing history of fruitful exchanges and cooperation. In recent years, Belgium and Jiangsu Province have engaged in highly productive collaboration in areas such as trade and cultural exchange. He expressed hope for deeper dialogue and interaction in the cultural sphere between the two sides.

On a massive interactive screen measuring 14 meters wide and 4 meters high, the digital artwork The Legend of the Grand Canal vividly brings to life the 2,500-year history of the Grand Canal -- its excavation, evolution, and flourishing past. The piece also captures the canal's natural beauty across the four seasons and the bustling scenes that once lined its banks.

Alongside the exhibition, a series of captivating events are also taking place in Belgium and Croatia, including the "Canal Heritage Shines in Europe: Exploring Intangible Cultural Heritages along the Grand Canal" cultural showcase, etc. These events, infused with the grace and depth of Jiangsu, aim to unfold a vivid and flowing cultural scroll for European audiences, bringing the living heritage of the Grand Canal to life across borders.

Source: An Encounter with Chinese Culture: Jiangsu Week of Grand Canal Culture

