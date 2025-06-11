HYTN Receives Initial International Purchase Order for GMP Vape Cartridges

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC PINK: HYTNF) (“HYTN” or the “Company”), a leader in pharmaceutical-grade cannabis manufacturing, is pleased to announce that it has received its first purchase order and import permit for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) cannabis vape cartridges (the “Products” or “Vapes”). This milestone follows the Company’s January 21 news release detailing a collaboration agreement with SNDL to develop GMP-compliant vape cartridges.

The initial order, received June 6, 2025, calls for 1000 one-gram live resin vape cartridges, which HYTN will manufacture in strict compliance with GMP standards and export under its Drug Establishment Licence (DEL) to the United Kingdom, pending export permit approval, with shipment scheduled to occur before the import permit expiry date of September 6, 2025. This underscores HYTN’s commitment to quality, safety, and consistency in its pharmaceutical-grade cannabis offerings and highlights its capability to service regulated international markets.

“We’re excited to see demand for our GMP-compliant vape cartridges,” said Jason Broome, HYTN COO. “International drug development requires specialized and validated facilities, equipment, and systems. HYTN’s capabilities meet these stringent requirements. This order represents the broader opportunities for alternative dosing formats in global pharmaceutical cannabis markets, and we look forward to continuing to explore the market demand for these products.”

By broadening its product portfolio and deepening its commitment to next-generation cannabis pharmaceuticals, HYTN continues to demonstrate its position as a trusted partner for international clients seeking high-quality GMP cannabis products.

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Innovations Inc. is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids and psilocybe-derived tryptamines. HYTN is dedicated to becoming a premier provider of these products across all federally regulated markets. The Company accomplishes this by strategically identifying market opportunities and effectively bringing innovative products to market through its advanced development platform.

About Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

GMP guidelines provide guidance for manufacturing, testing, and quality assurance to ensure that a manufactured product is safe for human consumption or use. Many countries have legislated that manufacturers follow GMP procedures and create their own GMP guidelines that correspond with their legislation.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding anticipated timelines for regulatory approvals, shipment schedules, receipt of additional purchase orders, the Company’s ability to fulfill such orders, its capacity to maintain compliance with GMP standards and DEL requirements, its ability to export products internationally, and the success of its ongoing collaboration with SNDL. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or that could affect the operations, performance, development, and results of the Company’s business include, among other things: delays or denials in obtaining regulatory permits; inability to fulfill or receive additional purchase orders; difficulty in maintaining GMP compliance; disruptions in international markets or trade policies; inability to maintain strategic partnerships; inadequate cash flow from operations; challenges in accessing debt and equity capital; changes in the regulatory framework governing cannabis products; competitive pressures; supply and demand fluctuations; and broader economic and market conditions. Any statements that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of its date, and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

