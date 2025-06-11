Deposco Wins SupplyTech Breakthrough "SCV Platform of the Year" Award

Recognition highlights Deposco's transformative warehouse management platform

ATLANTA, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, a leading provider of AI-powered supply chain software solutions , today announced it has been named winner of the "SCV Platform of the Year" award by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global supply chain technology market.

The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is conducted by Tech Breakthrough, a global leader in technology research and recognition programs with over a decade of expertise in analyzing and evaluating technology innovation. After thorough review, scoring and analysis of thousands of nominations from around the world, Deposco was selected for its breakthrough supply chain visibility platform that drives meaningful progress in logistics, inventory management and operational efficiency.

Deposco's award-winning platform was recognized for its transformative impact across the supply chain technology landscape, with particular emphasis on the company's successful implementation with sustainable fashion brand Reformation. This project exemplifies the Company's breakthrough approach to supply chain visibility, delivering:

50-100 percent productivity increases through intelligent warehouse optimization

through intelligent warehouse optimization 100 percent operational transparency with visibility across B2B and B2C channels

with visibility across B2B and B2C channels Rapid scalability enabling volume growth without proportional labor increases

enabling volume growth without proportional labor increases International expansion capabilities with optimized shipping and cost structures

with optimized shipping and cost structures Seamless integration with existing technology stacks including NetSuite



Reformation's implementation showcases how Deposco's warehouse management software adapts to complex operational requirements while maintaining the agility that mid-market companies require.

"We're grateful to our partners at Reformation for this recognition, a validation of our mission to help mid-market businesses revolutionize their operations for continuous growth," said Josh Lett, Senior Vice President of Professional Services, Deposco. "Our platform's ability to deliver immediate, measurable results while maintaining the flexibility that growing companies need sets a new standard for what supply chain visibility platforms can do. When partners like Reformation can double their volume, that's the kind of breakthrough innovation this industry demands."

View the list of 2025 SupplyTech Breakthrough winners .

About Deposco

Deposco's supply chain software maps out your success, accelerates execution, and navigates your growth journey, driving unparalleled efficiency and cost savings. Our AI-powered platform delivers actionable insights across the entire supply chain—from planning to execution—adapting like a GPS to keep you on the optimal path. With the industry's most extensive collection of pre-built integrations for rapid implementation, we help over 4,000 of the world's fastest-growing retailers, 3PLs, DTC businesses, and brands navigate over 165 million consumer orders globally.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards recognize breakthrough solutions that push the boundaries of supply chain technology, foster excellence as a benchmark for innovation, and inspire continued collaboration across the global supply chain ecosystem. Winners are selected based on comprehensive research across the most competitive areas of technology, identifying transformative solutions shaping the future of logistics, inventory management, and operational efficiency.

Media Contact:

Caroline Price, Assistant Account Executive, Arketi Group

cprice@arketi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.