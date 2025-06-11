Supporting People on the Front Lines of Coastal Change: CoastAdapt Launches to Strengthen Coastal Resilience in Canada

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People living and working in coastal communities across Canada are on the front lines of climate change, facing challenges like sea-level rise, erosion, flooding and storm surge. Today marks the launch of CoastAdapt in Canada, a new national initiative aimed at empowering these communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast with the knowledge and resources they need to build a safer, more resilient future.

Led by the Climate Risk Institute (CRI), in collaboration with DHI Water & Environment Inc. (DHI) and CLIMAtlantic, CoastAdapt will develop a Canada-wide resource designed to help communities learn and make informed decisions about how to live with and prepare for changes along the coast. The project is co-funded by Natural Resources Canada through the Climate-Resilient Coastal Communities program.

There are many tools and resources available to help people understand coastal hazards and prepare for future risks. But with so much information out there, it can be hard to know what’s most useful. CoastAdapt will help communities quickly pinpoint the information they need—especially region-specific guidance that reflects the real challenges people are facing on the ground. The team is also mindful of connectivity challenges in some communities and will explore low-data options to help ensure the resource is broadly accessible.

“This project is about supporting people — community members, decision-makers, and practitioners — who are facing very real risks and need better access to guidance, tools, and shared experiences,” says Joanna Eyquem, Director of the CoastAdapt project. “We’re building something that reflects their needs, honours their knowledge, and connects them with the information they can use to take action in a meaningful way.”

Panmure Island, PEI

CoastAdapt Canada officially launched at the Coastal Zone Canada conference in Charlottetown, PEI, where the team opened the official Call for Input to help shape the direction and design of the resource. Insights from people working in coastal communities — including those in local and regional governments, Indigenous governments, nonprofits, consulting, and research — are invited to help ensure the platform is relevant, useful, and accessible across the country.

“This federal government is proud to invest in initiatives that help coastal communities prepare for the challenges ahead and create a safer, more secure future. Projects like CoastAdapt, supported through NRCan’s CRCC program, are helping local leaders build the tools and capacity needed to manage risk, enhance resilience, and protect the well-being of Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast.” — The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

It is not sufficient to have good tools and guidance on how to manage coastal risks – these resources also need to be placed in the hands of the people on the front lines that really need them.

To share your perspectives in the Call for Input, join the mailing list, and learn more about CoastAdapt, visit: https://climateriskinstitute.ca/coastadapt.

Media Contact:

Joanna Eyquem

Vice President, Climate Risk Institute

514-268-0873 | joanna.eyquem@climateriskinstitute.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf3afa8b-03ff-4dc7-8d54-699107b73bff

Panmure Island Lighthouse, PEI Panmure Island Lighthouse, PEI © Karen Foley | Dreamstime.com

