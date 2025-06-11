In Rare Double Win Optimal Dynamics Brings Home Two 2025 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards For “Fleet Management Company of the Year” and “AI-based SupplyTech Solution of the Year”

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced a major achievement for Optimal Dynamics , the leader in artificial decision intelligence for trucking companies. In a powerful double win, Optimal Dynamics has been honored with both “Fleet Management Company of the Year” as well as “AI-based SupplyTech Solution of the Year” in the 4th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Optimal Dynamics provides decision automation for the transportation industry. The company’s Artificial Decision Intelligence engine enables truckload carriers to automate and optimize critical decisions, from strategic planning to load acceptance and real-time dispatching. The AI-driven technology optimizes networks holistically, ensuring balanced resources and improved asset utilization, allowing carriers to maximize revenue and enhance service levels.

Customers who use Optimal Dynamics benefit from sustained operational improvements, enhanced business performance, and new revenue records with less stress placed on internal planning teams. This unprecedented level of automation shifts teams away from routine planning tasks, driving efficiency and scalability across operations. Optimal Dynamics customers transform how they allocate assets, plan freight, and stay ahead of market shifts, and importantly, they can position their fleets for improved profitability.

Beyond technology, Optimal Dynamics is a trusted partner working closely with its customers, providing change management support and reviewing key performance metrics to ensure sustained adoption and success. By fostering transparency, teamwork, and trust, the company is committed to guiding fleets through transformational change.

“Enterprise carriers turn to Optimal Dynamics to build a more resilient network in the face of uncertainty and to significantly improve efficiency. By powering next-level automation, we’re able to help shift teams away from routine planning tasks to strategic initiatives,” said Daniel Powell, CEO of Optimal Dynamics. “ We’re incredibly proud to accept not one but two awards from SupplyTech Breakthrough and hold them up as a testament to our continuing commitment to stay at the forefront of innovation, ensuring our platform empowers customers to stay ahead in an ever-changing logistics landscape.”



The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Optimal Dynamics is revolutionizing the transportation industry with decision automation. The trucking industry is susceptible to boom-and-bust cycles and unknowns. The key to long-term success is finding ways to automate smarter decision-making,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “Enter Optimal Dynamics. As the industry moves toward a more automated future, this company is foundational to unlocking the full potential of an organization and leading the way in helping fleets make faster, smarter, and more profitable decisions. We’ve been doing this a long time and it’s rare to acknowledge excellence with one award, let alone two. However, when it comes to true innovation and industry impact, Optimal Dynamics demands both ‘Fleet Management Company of the Year’ and ‘AI-based SupplyTech Solution of the Year.’”

Optimal Dynamics works with some of the nation’s largest and most complex carrier networks including CRST, D.M. Bowman, Grand Island Express, Halvor Lines, KBX Logistics, and Leonard’s Express.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose



About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics provides the decision intelligence layer that powers logistics transformation. Born out of 40 years of research at Princeton University, Optimal Dynamics leverages proprietary artificial intelligence technology to automate, optimize, and radically improve decision-making across trucking and transportation operations. Headquartered in New York City, Optimal Dynamics is backed by marquee investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, Bessemer Venture Partners, The Westly Group, and Activate Capital. Learn more at www.optimaldynamics.com .

