DIRTT Announces Approval to Trade on the OTCQX® Best Market

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT" or the "Company") (TSX: DRT; OTC: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, announced today that it has been approved to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. It will begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “DRTTF.” The Company upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

“DIRTT’s presence on the OTCQX Market enhances the marketability of our securities and strengthens our appeal to U.S. based institutional investors, wealth advisors, and individual investors,” said Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT. “The increased exposure and visibility from trading on the OTCQX Market typically benefits companies like ours with the potential for additional trading volume and more liquidity.”

DIRTT will continue to trade in its home market on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT.”

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

DIRTT Investor Relations: ir@dirtt.com

