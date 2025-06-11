Labor unveils candidates for five key seats

Premier Peter Malinauskas and Deputy Premier Susan Close today unveiled Labor’s high-quality candidates for five key seats at the March 2026 State Election.

Labor has selected Marisa Bell – an intensive care nurse and educator – as its candidate for the Adelaide Hills seat of Heysen. A City of Onkaparinga councillor, Marisa lives in the community with her husband Keith.

A proud daughter of Italian migrants who came to South Australia seeking a better life, Marisa shares the values of hard work, strength and resilience that migrants bring to Australia.

Marisa has more than 40 years of experience in healthcare, a proven track record of advocating for patients.

Accomplished senior lawyer and mother of three Alice Rolls will be Labor’s candidate for Unley.

Alice spent nearly two decades as a commercial litigator in the private sector, and currently heads up the Civil Law Division at the Legal Services Commission, using her skills to help improve the lives of vulnerable people.

Alice is a board member of the State Theatre Company and the Accessible Justice Project. She volunteers at the Adelaide Day Centre for Homeless Persons.

Respected lawyer and adviser Aria Bolkus is Labor’s candidate for the western suburbs seat of Colton.

Aria has strong connections to the Colton community, she grew up in the area, she went to Henley Beach Primary and had her first job at Joe’s Kiosk at Henley Beach.

Toby Priest – a teacher at St Thomas School and boarding supervisor at Immanuel College – is Labor’s candidate for the neighbouring seat of Morphett.

A father of three teenagers, Toby says his 18-year academic career has opened his eyes to the importance of government investment in education.

Toby regularly volunteers at the Patawalonga River Parkrun and the local Auskick competition.

The South Australian Labor Party has preselected James Agness – who moved with his family from the UK to the outskirts of Gawler at age 17 – for the seat of Light.

The law school graduate is a respected adviser and has over a decade of experience in senior policy roles in government across law and order, health, and trade – most recently the creation of housing policy.

James completed his schooling locally at Xavier College, played cricket for Gawler Central and South Gawler, footy for South Gawler FC – and held his very first job at the Kingsford Hotel.

The Labor-held seat of Light is being vacated by Tony Piccolo at the March 2026 Election. Tony is Labor’s candidate for neighbouring electorate Ngadjuri (formerly Frome).

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

As a Government we have a strong and united team with an unwavering focus on delivering long-term, sustained improvement to the lives of South Australians.

We are fortunate to have such a talented and committed group of candidates have sought to put their names forward to join our team.

I know Marisa, Alice, Aria, Toby and James will put in effort to connect, listen and represent the views of their local communities.

I look forward to campaigning with them.

Attributable to Susan Close

I’m really pleased to be announcing the candidacy of these individuals because I know them all and I know they would all make exceptional local representatives for their respective communities.

The South Australian Labor Party is fortunate to have such talented individuals to contest the next election and I look forward to them joining our united team which is focussed on the advancement of our great state.

Attributable to Marisa Bell

As a frontline worker, I’m familiar with the stress the health system is under and the importance of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s investment in health.

I work to serve and advocate for my patients in the same way I will for the residents of my local community across the electorate of Heysen.

Attributable to Alice Rolls

I have put my hand up because the people of Unley deserve a passionate voice in Parliament - someone who lives here, listens and will work hard for our community.

I am an experienced lawyer, mum and volunteer. I am driven to use my years of experience and my connection to this community to deliver as part of Peter Malinauskas’ team.

Attributable to Aria Bolkus

I love this community, it’s where I first went to school, where I worked at my first job waiting tables at Joe’s Kiosk – and where I learnt to swim between the flags as a nipper at Henley Surf Life Saving Club.

My grandparents moved here from a small village in Greece and instilled in me that importance of strength in community, one I recognise and want to continue to build on in Colton.

Attributable to Toby Priest

As a teacher, I’m passionate about ensuring we set up our state to deliver the best possible future for young South Australians.

I want to be part of what makes the future of my community even brighter.

Attributable to James Agness

This is the community where I snagged my first footy goal, took wickets, cast my first vote, got my first full time job, graduated and, most importantly, where I met my partner Emily.

To have the opportunity to give back to the community that welcomed me and my family – and has given me so much – is a privilege of a lifetime.