Matador Acquires 5.38 Bitcoin for CAD$798,000, Bringing Its Total Bitcoin (and Bitcoin Equivalent) Holdings to approximately 69

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, announces that the Company has acquired an additional 5.38 bitcoin for CAD$798,000 (USD$581,198). The 5.38 bitcoin was acquired at an average price of USD$107,217 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

This acquisition brings Matador’s Bitcoin holdings to approximately 69 bitcoin (and Bitcoin equivalents), reinforcing its long-term capital preservation strategy. The Company continues to operate debt-free, with all Bitcoin (and Bitcoin equivalent) holdings free and clear.

The Company also maintains cash reserves of approximately CAD$6.5 million and physical gold holdings of 2 kilograms (approximately CAD$319,000), reflecting prudent financial management aimed at sustaining long-term growth and stability. In addition, on May 29, 2025, Matador announced its commitment to invest in HODL Systems, a publicly traded Indian technology company that implements a treasury strategy incorporating digital assets. The investment would provide Matador with up to 24.95% ownership in HODL, underscoring the Company’s goal of deepening its exposure to the global digital asset ecosystem while maintaining a resilient financial position. The transaction remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Matador continues to integrate Bitcoin into its long-term strategy, reinforcing its role as a core treasury asset and the platform of choice for its Digital Gold Platform.

As Matador advances its growth strategy, the Company remains committed to expanding its treasury holdings of Bitcoin and gold, leveraging blockchain technology, and delivering long-term value for stakeholders.

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador’s strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, driving long-term shareholder value without dilution.

Matador has recently expanded its global footprint by investing in HODL Systems, one of India’s first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24.95% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador’s position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/.

