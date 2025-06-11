Global Point Of Purchase Packaging Market Forecast 2025–2034: Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments & Trends

Point Of Purchase Packaging Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Point Of Purchase Packaging Market Grown And What Contributes To This Growth?

The point of purchase packaging market is on a rampant growth trajectory, with the global market size expected to surge from a notable $17.81 billion in 2024 to an impressive $18.94 billion in 2025 - reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. The Business Research Company’s latest report explores several key pointers that are powering this robust growth, including the rise of retail industry, impulse buying behavior, advancements in printing and packaging technology, increasing brand competition, as well as the expansion of food and beverage sector.

What Does The Future Hold For The Point Of Purchase Packaging Market?

In the following years, the market size is forecasted to witness formidable acceleration, reaching a whopping $23.98 billion in 2029, marked with a steady CAGR of 6.1%. The advent of smart and interactive packaging, rising demand for sustainable alternatives, unprecedented growth of e-commerce-driven retail strategies, breakthroughs in digital printing technology and the burgeoning consumer preference for personalized packaging – all are set to shape the market landscape in the coming years.

What Are The Key Drivers For The Growth In The Point Of Purchase Packaging Market?

One of the most fundamental drivers powering the Point of Purchase Packaging market growth is undeniably the e-commerce boom. As online shopping earns unprecedented precedence due to its undeniable convenience and freedom to shop anytime, from anywhere, the demand for innovative and protective packaging solutions at the point of purchase has significantly increased. As such, the e-commerce industry's growth has inadvertently pumped in momentum to the point of purchase packaging market, ensuring product safety, potent branding, and superior customer experience in the e-commerce landscape.

Who Are The Industry Leaders In The Point Of Purchase Packaging Market?

Several industry behemoths are navigating the waves, with key participants including Amcor Plc, Freudenberg Group, Crown Holdings Inc., Ball Corporation, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, DS Smith Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Packaging Corporation of America, Mondi Group, Sappi Ltd., Visy Industries Australia Pty Ltd, Menasha Packaging Company LLC, Siffron Inc, Creative Displays Now, gallagherseals.com, Fencor Packaging Group Limited, MOCAP Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Hawver Display, Swisstribe Ltd, Atlantex Manufacturing Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Point Of Purchase Packaging Market?

Several emerging industry trends are also ready to facilitate the forward-motion, prominently including the integration of augmented reality AR and QR codes, adoption of AI-driven packaging design, advancements in eco-friendly and biodegradable materials, and the development of smart packaging equipped with IoT connectivity. Moreover, the expansion of 3D printing for customized displays is further set to steer the industry towards new heights of innovation.

How Is The Point Of Purchase Packaging Market Segmented?

Now, apart from key players and driving forces, let's discuss how the point of purchase packaging market is segmented. The report carefully differentiates the market along product lines, with key segments being Counter Display, Floor Display, Gravity Free Display, Pallet Display, Sidekick Display, Dump Bin Displays, Clip Strip Displays. The market also encompasses various materials including Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass, Metal. Functional features examined in the report include Eco-Friendly, Tamper-Evident, Multi-Functional, Reusable, Lightweight traits.

The report also delves into the various distribution channels inclusive of Hypermarket, Supermarket, Convenience Store, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, along with end users like Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Automotive, Personal care, and Other End Users. Each segment is further divided into subsegments for a comprehensive understanding.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Point Of Purchase Packaging Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the point of purchase packaging market in 2024, and interestingly, Asia-Pacific is likely to mark the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions that the report covers embrace Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

