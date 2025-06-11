Global Enterprise Feedback Management Market To Reach $3.62 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 13.9%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid evolution of the enterprise feedback management market is reshaping businesses across the globe. According to the Enterprise Feedback Management Global Market Report 2025, this market has seen significant growth in recent years and is projected to catapult from a market size of $1.88 billion in 2024 to $2.15 billion in 2025. This constitutes an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.1%.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Enterprise Feedback Management Market Going Forward?

Forecasting a burgeoning future, the enterprise feedback management market size is expected to witness a swift rise in the coming years, climbing to $3.62 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.9%. Elements contributing to this growth period include the escalating digital transformation, growing demand for personalized customer experience, rising use of online surveys and digital feedback tools, burgeoning demand for real-time customer insights, and increasing influence of social media in brand feedback loops.

What’s Driving The Enterprise Feedback Management Market Growth?

Digital transformation initiatives aren't a choice for businesses any longer, they are a necessity. These initiatives have begun to serve as the primary growth driver of the enterprise feedback management market. Underpinning business operations, digital transformation refers to the process of assimilating digital technologies into all areas of a business, completely altering how it delivers value to customers. The current business landscape demands enhanced customer experience, triggering the surge in digital transformation initiatives. Enterprise feedback management seamlessly blends with these initiatives, providing real-time customer insights, enabling companies to make data-driven decisions, and improvise customer experience strategies.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Enterprise Feedback Management Market?

Powering the enterprise feedback management market are formidable industry leaders such as International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Ipsos SA, NICE Ltd, Qualtrics, Verint Systems Inc., Contentsquare, Trustpilot Group plc, STG Partners LLC, Madison Dearborn Partners, Service Management Group, QuestionPro, Thoma Bravo LP, CustomerGauge, MirrorWave Pty Ltd, Mopinion BV, Zonka Feedback, UserVoice Inc., Survicate Sp. z o.o., Sogolytics.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Enterprise Feedback Management Market?

Navigating the future are the emerging trends in the industry focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as no-code feedback automation platforms. These platforms empower organizations to gather, analyze, and manage customer or employee feedback in real-time without needing to write any code, providing businesses with a colossal competitive advantage.

How Is The Enterprise Feedback Management Market Segmented?

With the myriad assortment of the enterprise feedback management market, it is clustered into the following segments –

1 By Component Type: Software, Services

2 By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based Enterprise Feedback Management Platforms, On-Premises Enterprise Feedback Management Platforms

3 By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4 By End-User: Retail, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Internet Of Things And Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Government, Other End-Users.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Enterprise Feedback Management Market?

Taking a regional plunge, North America has emerged as the largest region in 2024 with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period. The regions encapsulated in this global report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

