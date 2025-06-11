Post-Quantum Cryptography PQC Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Post-Quantum Cryptography PQC Market Size Indicate?

A review of market indicators demonstrates the exponential growth of the post-quantum cryptography PQC market in recent years, expanding from $0.46 billion in 2024 to an estimated $0.68 billion in 2025. This rapid growth, reflected in a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 30.8%, can be tracked to the escalating demand for secure communication, increased need for protection against quantum threats, growing government and regulatory support, rising necessity to safeguard sensitive data and greater adoption of cloud-based services.

What Are The Market Projections For The Post-Quantum Cryptography PQC Industry?

In the foreseeable future, the post-quantum cryptography PQC market size is predicted to see tremendous expansion. It is projected to reach $1.72 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 30.4%. Various factors such as the rising number of cyberattacks, burgeoning quantum research, growing awareness about data privacy, growing interest in user-friendly financial services and increasing demand for secure IoT devices are seen as drivers of growth during this forecast period. Innovation in the new cryptographic algorithmic, advancements in quantum technology, resilience for future cybersecurity, product innovation, and advancements in quantum computing are some of the major trends expected in this period.

What Are the Key Drivers Of The Post-Quantum Cryptography PQC Market?

Increasing cybersecurity concerns are expected to add fuel to this growth trajectory. Cybersecurity, which comprises safeguarding computer systems, networks, and information from cyberattacks, unauthorized access, and potential harm, is becoming exceedingly vital in a world facing frequent, advanced cyberattacks that increasingly exploit system vulnerabilities, causing significant financial and reputational damage. Post-quantum cryptography PQC bolsters cybersecurity by developing encryption algorithms that can defy the computational power of quantum computers. This ensures the security of sensitive data and communications, safeguarding current and future systems from potential quantum-based attacks.

For instance, in December 2023, the Internet Crime Complaint Center IC3, a US-based central hub for reporting cybercrime, disclosed that the American public reported 880,418 cybercrimes in 2023, resulting in estimated financial losses over $12.5 billion. Representing a nearly 10% increase in complaints and a 22% rise in reported losses compared to 2022, these statistics underline the gravity of increasing cybersecurity concerns and their influence on the growth of the post-quantum cryptography PQC market.

Which Companies Are The Key Industry Players In This Market?

Leading players in the post-quantum cryptography pqc market include International Business Machines Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Thales Group, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks Inc., IDEMIA Group, Entrust Corporation, Rambus Inc., DigiCert Inc., ID Quantique SA, PQShield Ltd., Qrypt Inc., Qnu Labs Pvt. Ltd., Crypto4A Technologies Inc., Cryptonext Security, Xiphera Oy, Crypto Quantique Ltd., Post-Quantum Ltd. These key influencers in the market are taking strides in their operations, focusing on developing technologically advanced products, such as cybersecurity software, to enhance data protection against quantum computing threats. Cybersecurity software refers to programs designed to safeguard systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. Features include antivirus, firewalls, encryption, and intrusion detection for ensuring data security and privacy.

What Are The Emerging Trends In Post-Quantum Cryptography PQC Market?

In December 2023, QuSecure Inc., a U.S.-based software manufacturer, launched QuProtect, a post-quantum cryptography cybersecurity software. This cybersecurity solution furnishes quantum-resilient cryptography, protecting against both current and future quantum threats and offering comprehensive security across many environments. It affords organizations future-proof data protection, seamless integration, and compliance support, thereby forming a formidable defense against impending cyber threats.

How Is The Post-Quantum Cryptography PQC Market Segmented?

The Post-Quantum Cryptography PQC market research report segments the market as follows:

1 By Category: Solution, Service

2 By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3 By Security Application: Network Security, Application Security

4 By End User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance BFSI, Government And Defense, Healthcare, Information Technology And Information Technology Enabled Services, Retail And E-Commerce

Subsegments:

1 By Solution: Software-Based Encryption, Hardware-Based Encryption, Key Management Systems, Quantum Key Distribution QKD, Digital Signatures

2 By Service: Consulting Services, Deployment And Integration, Support And Maintenance, Training And Education, Managed Security Services

What About Regional Insights In The Post-Quantum Cryptography PQC Market?

North America was the largest region in the post-quantum cryptography market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the post-quantum cryptography PQC market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

