Corvus Pharmaceuticals Presents Soquelitinib Preclinical Data Highlighting Potential of ITK inhibition to Treat Systemic Sclerosis at EULAR 2025 Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced preclinical data highlighting the potential of soquelitinib to treat systemic sclerosis will be presented today in a poster session at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2025 Congress, which is taking place June 11-14, 2025 in Barcelona. The poster will be presented by Gonçalo Boleto, M.D., MSc, a rheumatologist at Centro Académico de Medicina de Lisboa, Portugal. It was selected as a top 10 abstract by the Emerging EULAR Network (EMEUNET), a network of young rheumatologists and researchers in the field of rheumatology in Europe and beyond.

“There continues to be strong interest in the potential of ITK inhibition to provide a new approach to treating a broad range of diseases, including immune mediated fibrotic diseases such as systemic sclerosis,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. “We look forward to presenting preclinical data to the audience at EULAR demonstrating that soquelitinib, our lead ITK inhibitor, may prevent lung damage, inflammation and pulmonary hypertension caused by systemic sclerosis. While our main focus is developing soquelitinib via our registration Phase 3 trial in peripheral T cell lymphoma and Phase 1 trial in atopic dermatitis, we may explore the potential of ITK in systemic sclerosis in future clinical trials or via partnerships.”

Part of the preclinical data being presented at EULAR was previously presented at ACR Convergence 2024, the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the potential of the Company’s product candidates including soquelitinib, the potential of ITK in systemic sclerosis in future clinical trials or via partnerships, and continued advancement of the Company’s clinical pipeline. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2025, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the Company’s ability to demonstrate sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety in its clinical trials of its product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates relating to its ability to initiate and/or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials and release data from such studies and clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies and interim data from clinical trials not being predictive of future results; the Company’s ability to enroll sufficient numbers of patients in its clinical trials; the unpredictability of the regulatory process; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; the costs of clinical trials may exceed expectations; and the Company’s ability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and the timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

