AGM Update

Oxford, UK – 11 June 2025: OXB (LSE: OXB) (“the Company”), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, provides an update to coincide with its Annual General Meeting being held at 3pm BST today at Windrush Court, Oxford, UK.

OXB has demonstrated strong commercial momentum and made good operational and commercial progress in the year 2025 to date, as it continues to provide viral vector manufacturing services to a diversified portfolio of clients. The Company remains on track to deliver the outlook set out in the Preliminary Results for the year ended 31 December 2024, published on 9 April 2025.

Dr. Frank Mathias, Chief Executive Officer of OXB, commented: “We have delivered strong operational performance so far in the first half of the year, reflecting disciplined execution across our global sites and sustained commercial momentum. The Company reiterates its financial guidance today and remains focused on supporting clients across all stages of development. OXB remains confident in its near and medium-term targets as set out earlier this year."

A corporate presentation will be given at the AGM by Dr. Frank Mathias, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Lucinda Crabtree, Chief Financial Officer of OXB. No new material information will be disclosed. For details of upcoming financial events, please refer to the Company’s investor calendar at https://oxb.com/investor-events/.

-Ends-

Enquiries:

OXB:

Sophia Bolhassan, Head of Investor Relations – T: +44 (0) 1865 509 737 / E: ir@oxb.com

ICR Healthcare:

T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 / E: oxb@icrhealthcare.com

Mary-Jane Elliott / Angela Gray / Davide Salvi

About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has 30 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB's world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of unique technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVecta™ system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France and Bedford MA, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.