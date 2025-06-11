CE meets Vice Chairperson of CPPCC National Committee, Ms Xian Hui

MACAU, June 11 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with Vice Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Ms Xian Hui. The two officials exchanged views on further supporting Macao’s long-term development.

During the meeting held on Tuesday (10 June) at Santa Sacha, Mr Sam welcomed to Macao a delegation led by Ms Xian. The Chief Executive noted that the development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) has always relied on the enduring care and support shown by the Central Government, and expressed gratitude for the CPPCC’s longstanding efforts in contributing to the MSAR’s progress.

The Chief Executive noted he had delivered his inaugural Policy Address in April this year, outlining the overarching governance direction for 2025 and beyond.

Mr Sam pledged to lead the MSAR Government team in upholding the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speeches made during his inspection of Macao, advancing the practising of “One country, two systems” to achieve greater success, and living up to the trust and expectations of the Central Government. Mr Sam said he hopes that the CPPCC will continue to support Macao’s comprehensive development and sustainable growth.

Those attending the meeting included the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak.

Also present were: Deputy Director-General of the Committee on Liaison with Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Overseas Chinese of the CPPCC National Committee, Mr Wang Wei; member of CPPCC National Committee and Party Secretary of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Mr Wu Peixin; member of the CPPCC National Committee and Director of the China National Coal Mine Art Troupe, Mr Jin Dong; and Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zhang Yingjie.