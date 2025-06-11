30 Innovative Infrastructure Technologies and Products from Fortune 500 Companies Make Their Debut at 16th IIICF

MACAU, June 11 - The “Debut@Macao—Launching Ceremony for Innovative Deliverables”, one of the highlights of the 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (IIICF), was on 10 June. Eleven companies, including Fortune 500 companies, top 250 global contractors (ENR250), leading industry players, and renowned brands, unveiled 30 infrastructure products and technologies. These included eight global launches, two Asian launches, twelve launches in China, and eight launches in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The activity provided launch opportunities that would boost IIICF’s professional impact and tangible outcomes while allowing attendees to collectively enhance Macao’s international profile as a vibrant global metropolis.

President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region Vincent U expressed expectations to showcase a range of new technologies, products, deliverables, and solutions through this activity. He added that this would further stimulate innovative vitality in the industry and take international infrastructure co-operation to new heights. Vice Chairwoman of the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA) Yu Xiaohong remarked that this launching ceremony, a new initiative for this year’s IIICF, brought together cutting-edge technologies and solutions from across the global infrastructure sector, facilitating the transition of innovations from R&D to application and encouraging the industry’s high-quality, sustainable development.

Representatives from leading infrastructure enterprises and well-known brands noted IIICF’s high level of professionalism and international orientation. Serving as a launch platform, it maximises exposure and outreach, effectively helping enterprises connect with target audiences. Preliminary contact was made with traders from ASEAN and European countries and regions, many of whom were from new markets, thereby strengthening both domestic and international connectivity.

Launching 30 technologies and products

During the ceremony, Vincent U and Yu Xiaohong presented plaques to representatives of the eleven participating companies. The company representatives also introduced and promoted their debut products and technologies, providing attendees with in-depth information and establishing a platform for dialogue and co-operation.

The 30 debut items span multiple sectors, including green and low-carbon technologies, smart construction, intelligent transport, smart construction sites, new materials, and new processes.

Combining the exhibition with over 250 thematic and supporting activities

The 16th IIICF, co-organised by CHINCA and IPIM, opened to the public today on 10 June and will run for three consecutive days at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. The event features an exhibition alongside over 250 thematic and supporting activities, and all attendees are welcome.

The Report on the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2025) and The Report on Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Infrastructure Development Index and Macao’s Achievements in Belt and Road Initiative (2025) was released on 11 June, after the opening ceremony.

The “Business Matching between Infrastructure Investment and Construction Companies” is scheduled for 12 June. Aimed at Macao and Hengqin enterprises, this session will facilitate one-on-one matching meetings with exhibitors to promote business exchanges and co-operation. Interested Macao and Hengqin enterprises are encouraged to contact Mr Lei on 2872 8212 to join the matching activities.

For more information about the 16th IIICF, please visit: http://www.iiicf.org.