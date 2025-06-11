UM to host international symposium on biomedical sciences

MACAU, June 11 - The 11th Macau Symposium on Biomedical Sciences (MSBS), organised by the Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM), will take place on 20 and 21 June. The event aims to strengthen research collaboration and promote the innovation and development of biomedical sciences. This year’s symposium is themed ‘Scientific Impact’ and will bring together 35 leading scholars of biomedical sciences from around the world, who will give presentations on cutting-edge research and engage in in-depth discussions on academic innovation and future developments in the field. All are welcome to attend.

The symposium will include a keynote session and several thematic sessions, where scholars will give presentations on topics including tumour immunology and immunotherapy; genome biology; neuroscience, ageing and degenerative diseases; stem cells, gene and cell therapy; microbiology; and biomaterials and nanomedicine.

Tang Ben-Zhong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, academician of the Asia Pacific Academy of Materials, member of the World Academy of Sciences for the Advancement of Science in Developing Countries, and dean of the School of Science and Engineering at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, will serve as a keynote speaker. He will deliver a keynote titled ‘AIEgens: Conceptually New Bioprobes for Visualizing Biostructures and Monitoring Bioprocesses’ and share his latest research findings on aggregation-induced emission luminogens (AIEgens). Other distinguished speakers include Vojo Deretic, Distinguished Professor at the University of New Mexico; Huang He, Distinguished Professor at Zhejiang University; Feng Xinhua, professor at Zhejiang University; Lu Xin, professor at the University of Oxford; and Burkhard Ludewig, professor at Kantonsspital St. Gallen in Switzerland.

The symposium will start at 9:00 am on 20 June (Friday) in the Multi-function Hall of the UM Guest House (N1-G014) and will be conducted in English. For further details and registration, please visit https://msbs2025.fhs.um.edu.mo/. The registration deadline is 19 June. For enquiries, please call +853 8822 4981 or email um_fhs@um.edu.mo.