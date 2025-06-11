MGTO spotlights new facilitative clearance measure for international visitors at Macao Port of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

MACAU, June 11 - 【MGTO】MGTO produces promotional video about the new facilitative clearance measure for international visitors at Macao Port of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

Effective from 9 June 2025, the Macao Special Administrative Region Government grants the permission for eligible foreign visitors to undergo on-board entry clearance in passenger vehicles that are nine-seaters or less at the Macao Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) rolls out multichannel promotions to publicize this new facilitative clearance measure towards foreigners, in pursuit of international visitor markets and more robust tourism economy.

Nationals who are granted visa-free entry into Macao and possess valid passports may go through on-board arrival formalities via the arrival vehicle channels of the Macao Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. In addition, all foreign visitors who possess valid passports may go through on-board departure formalities via the departure vehicle channels of the aforementioned port. Passenger who are not eligible for on-board clearance may go through clearance formalities in the Clearance Hall for On-board Passengers near the vehicle channels or the arrival/departure halls.

MGTO is publicizing the facilitative clearance measure in effect by releasing graphic, written and video posts in English or other foreign languages via its overseas platforms on social media. Advertisements are placed on internet search engines. Overseas KOLs are commissioned to highlight the new measure by posting related information or their first-hand experience. The measure will be publicized successively on other online platforms including MGTO’s webpage “What’s On” as well, to spark international visitors’ interest in Macao.

Tap the potential of international visitor markets

Targeting foreigners in the Mainland and international visitor markets, MGTO releases Chinese-English promotional posts and videos on WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, Facebook and Instagram, to reach a wider audience and tap into the potential of international markets. In addition, the Office urges tourism operators to promote and capitalize on the facilitative measure to appeal to international visitors by tailoring multi-destination tourism services and products that enhance travel experiences in Macao.

MGTO is committed to unfolding promotional initiatives while joining hands with both the public and private sectors to keep expanding Macao’s reach into visitor markets, optimizing local tourism services and enriching the diversity and flexibility of travel experiences, reinforcing Macao’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.